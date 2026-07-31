Reddit Is Testing a New TikTok-Style Video Format

The popular online platform Reddit has announced the development of a new feature designed to present users' posts in video and audio formats. This innovation aims to increase audience engagement by allowing users to consume viral events on the platform at an entirely new level. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the company revealed this during its Q2 financial earnings call. CEO Steve Huffman told investors that users are actively watching and listening to Reddit posts on other platforms as well.

Adapting to trending content formats

Nowadays on the internet, including the social network TikTok , Reddit-related topics have become extremely popular. Clear evidence of this is that the platform has over 19.6 million posts under the #reddit hashtag and nearly 9.9 million posts under the #redditstories hashtag.

In most of these videos, popular stories from Reddit are read aloud using text-to-speech software, while cooking or gaming footage is used in the background. According to Steve Huffman, the demand for reading Reddit texts specifically in podcast format on the internet is surging rapidly.

New format and testing phases

According to the management, the new audio and video format of Reddit will provide a completely unique experience. It is not yet fully known how these features will be integrated into the main app, but the company plans to launch initial testing phases by the end of this year.

This step aligns with the general trend of modern technology and entertainment apps. In recent months, Facebook, streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, and HBO Max, and even LinkedIn have been introducing TikTok-style short video feeds for their users.

Meanwhile, the video sharing in comments feature launched on the Reddit platform in June is also showing positive initial results. Accordingly, this new capability already accounts for over 10% of all video posts.