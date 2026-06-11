Real Madrid decides to put Camavinga and Valverde on the transfer list

·111·Sport
Real Madrid decides to put Camavinga and Valverde on the transfer list

As the season concludes in European football and the summer transfer window is about to open, sensational reports are emerging from the Real Madrid camp. Following discussions surrounding the potential return of José Mourinho and the transfer of Julián Álvarez, the 'Royal Club' management seems to have decided on a more serious squad overhaul. The prestigious French Foot Mercato publication reports that the Madrid giant is seriously considering the possibility of selling two of its key talented midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde.

Renowned Spanish insider and journalist Miguel Serrano states that the club's management has already set transfer prices for both famous players and has prepared them for sale.

Buyers from the Premier League expected for Camavinga

For the bright star of the French national team, Eduardo Camavinga, the Madrid side aims to earn approximately 50 million euros The skilled midfielder, who turned 23, moved to Madrid from the French club Rennes in 2021 for 30 million euros. Although he has a long-term contract with 'Los Blancos' until 2029, the management is willing to let him go. Real Madrid officials are pinning high hopes on receiving serious and substantial offers for the Frenchman from financially powerful Premier League clubs.

However, this transfer will not be easy to execute. Several leading Spanish publications report that Camavinga himself is completely happy in Madrid and with the team, and has no desire to leave Real. The player's firm stance could significantly complicate the potential deal.

Valverde's price is 100 million euros and a dressing room conflict

The second major transfer revolves around the resilient Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde. The 'Royal Club' is demanding at least 100 million euros for one of its leaders. Reliable sources reveal that the star's departure is not solely related to on-pitch results. Serious internal problems have arisen within the team, specifically in the Real Madrid dressing room. It is reported that a sharp conflict has emerged between Federico Valverde and his French teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni, and this tension has strongly influenced the situation and the club management's final decision.

Insiders conclude that a real revolution and a radical squad renewal process will be observed at the Santiago Bernabéu this summer transfer window. Spanish media report that several new world-class players will join the team in the coming days, and that a large number of players will bid farewell to the Madrid club after a disappointing season. We shall see what the Madrid superclub looks like after these major changes.

Follow the latest Real Madrid transfer news, details on Valverde and Camavinga's new clubs, and the hottest, exclusive European football updates with us on Zamin!

Real MadridEduardo CamavingaFederico ValverdeJosé MourinhoJulián Álvarez
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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