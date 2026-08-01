Manchester United Working on Francisco Conceicao Transfer

·33·Sport
Manchester United Working on Francisco Conceicao Transfer

England's Manchester United is seriously working on signing Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao to strengthen their attacking line during the summer transfer window. According to Sportmediaset, the English giants are preparing a massive deal consisting of cash and a player exchange to land the Portuguese talent. This step is seen as one of the crucial moves to further boost the team's attacking potential, Goal.com reports .

Currently, the Manchester United leadership is leading the transfer race; although Liverpool is also closely monitoring the situation, the Red Devils remain the most determined contenders. Francisco Conceicao joined the Turin club on loan from Porto in the summer of 2024. Following that, through his brilliant performances, he became a key figure for Juventus, and the club bought him out permanently for 30 million euros.

Transfer Details and Financial Terms

According to Italian media reports, Juventus values Francisco Conceicao's transfer between 50 million and 60 million euros. However, if the English club agrees to include their own player in the deal, the total cash amount could decrease significantly. Manchester United has indicated they are ready to offer 30 million euros alongside Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, who has lost his starting spot, to lower the transfer fee.

Joshua Zirkzee's affairs in Manchester are not going as expected, and he is anticipated to welcome a return to Italian football. In turn, Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti is looking for a new player to strengthen the attacking line and highly values Zirkzee's playing style. This makes the player swap an extremely attractive option for the Serie A giants as well.

Negotiations and Future Plans

Renowned agent Jorge Mendes is actively acting as an intermediary in the negotiations between the two European giants. He is working hard to find a financially and tactically beneficial solution for all parties. Mendes is expected to submit an official offer to the Juventus headquarters in Continassa in the coming days.

The proposed structure of this exchange is assumed to fully align with the interests of both clubs. While Francisco Conceicao's transfer will allow the Manchester United manager to bring in a highly dynamic winger, Juventus will secure funds along with a forward who has Serie A experience.

Manchester UnitedJuventusFrancisco ConceicaoJoshua ZirkzeeTransfers
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