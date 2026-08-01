Marcelino could take charge of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli

·33·Sport
Marcelino could take charge of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli

Renowned Spanish specialist Marcelino could continue his career in Saudi Arabia and become the head coach of Al-Ahli. According to ixbt.com, the experienced manager is expected to take over the team starting next season. This potential appointment has sparked great interest among the Saudi club's fans, as they hope to see the team reach a new level. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently, Al-Ahli is managed by German coach Matthias Jaissle, who is close to continuing his career in the English Premier League with Newcastle United. Amid expectations of his departure, the club management immediately started searching for a successor and considers Marcelino as the main candidate.

Marcelino's coaching career

Marcelino's playing career was not particularly illustrious. Playing as a midfielder for Sporting Gijon, the Spanish player was forced to end his career early at the age of 28 due to injuries. Having also played for Racing, Levante, and Elche, he decided to transition into coaching due to bad luck as a player.

He started his coaching career very early, at the age of 32, in the lower divisions of Spain. Initially managing Deportivo Lealtad, the specialist was later appointed as the coach of the Sporting Gijon reserve team where he took his first steps, and over time he made a notable name for himself in Spanish football.

History related to Villarreal and Barcelona

Throughout his career, the specialist is remembered as one of the managers who shaped the modern history of Villarreal. During his time at the club, his memorable quote 'I have come to take away the players' fear' remains etched in the fans' memories. This spirit will now be required in Saudi Arabia as well.

Marcelino is also notable for achieving two brilliant victories over Barcelona during his career. However, interestingly, the Spanish coach has not yet achieved success outside the borders of Spain in his career. A potential appointment at Al-Ahli could be his first major challenge abroad.

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