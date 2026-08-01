Motorola is preparing to introduce its first Ultra-class smartwatch

Motorola, a well-established player in the smartphone market, is preparing to take a serious step in the wearable gadgets segment. According to The Mac Observer, the first official renders of a new flagship smartwatch named Motorola Watch Ultra have appeared on the internet. If these leaked details are confirmed, this device will become the brand's first Ultra-class premium watch, acting as a major competitor to similar devices from giants like Samsung and Apple. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The published images shed light on the gadget's appearance and design aspects. The new device is equipped with a classic round display, featuring a large rotating digital crown with the Motorola logo and an additional physical button on the side. Furthermore, the inscriptions on the back cover of the watch indicate its key technical specifications.

Durable body and advanced protection

According to details, the Motorola Watch Ultra will feature a modern 46 mm stainless steel body. The manufacturer has paid special attention to underwater use, allowing it to withstand water pressure at depths of up to 50 meters. At the same time, the body complies with the IP68 standard, providing complete protection against dust and moisture.

The watch also attracts attention with its autonomy and connectivity features. The device will be equipped with built-in GPS and LTE modules, which are essential for modern users. This allows the user to utilize internet connectivity and navigation features even when away from their smartphone.

Design and launch prospects

The leaked images also draw attention to the special strap attached to the watch. In appearance, it resembles a leather strap and is decorated with distinctive red contrasting stitching. Experts believe the company is expected to offer customers various interchangeable straps for sports and other styles in the future.

For now, Motorola has not announced any information regarding the official release date of the Watch Ultra. Additionally, the markets where the new flagship gadget will be released and its price remain secret. Nevertheless, the appearance of this device indicates that competition in the premium smartwatch market will intensify further.