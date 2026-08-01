Cristian Romero close to leaving Tottenham and joining Inter

·23·Sport
Cristian Romero close to leaving Tottenham and joining Inter

Tottenham has reached an agreement to sell their captain and star central defender Cristian Romero Inter club. According to ESPN, the transfer fee is 40 million euros (approximately 34 million pounds) and the parties are close to finalizing the deal. This was reported by Goal.com reported gives.

The 28-year-old Argentina international spent five seasons at the London club. He was appointed team captain last year by former manager Thomas Frank following the departure of Son Heung-min. However, during the summer transfer window, the player expressed his desire to leave North London.

Roberto De Zerbi and the player's decision

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi openly confirmed that he respects the team captain's desire to take on new challenges. The manager recalled that when he arrived at the club in April, he reached a specific agreement with the players.

According to De Zerbi, he told the players that if they helped keep the team in the league, he would not stand in the way of their future transfers. The coach also praised Romero's behavior and respect, emphasizing that his desire to leave is not related to preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

Transfer details and competition

Before Serie A side Inter became the main contender, the Argentine defender had also attracted interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. However, the La Liga clubs' attempts were unsuccessful, and the player is close to moving to Italy.

Tottenham's management managed to strengthen their defensive line in advance. During the summer transfer window, the Londoners secured the signings of central defenders Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi, adding players capable of replacing Romero to their squad.

Cristian RomeroTottenhamInterRoberto De ZerbiTransfers
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