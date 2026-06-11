Alex Pereira sends a message to all heavyweight fighters

The excitement surrounding Brazilian UFC fighter Alex Pereira, one of the brightest and most formidable stars in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), has reached a fever pitch. Known for his devastating strikes, the athlete nicknamed 'Poatan' has revealed his next ambitious plans. He promised that if he wins his crucial upcoming fight against skilled French fighter Ciryl Gane at the 'UFC Freedom 250' tournament, he will return to the octagon as soon as possible without taking a long break.

In an exclusive interview on the famous show hosted by world-renowned sports journalist Ariel Helwani, the Brazilian representative sent a serious and threatening message to all his competitors in the weight class:

“My message to all the guys in the heavyweight division: start training right now, as if it were today! Because as soon as my business with Ciryl Gane is settled in the coming days, if my health permits, I will start putting serious pressure on the UFC management to find me a new opponent immediately after the fight night. I don't have time to stand still,” Pereira declared, emphasizing his firm intentions.

It is worth noting that earlier, 'Poatan' openly stated that he does not intend to wait long for a championship clash against the current interim champion of the division, dangerous British fighter Tom Aspinall, and is ready to 'conquer' other fighters in the meantime. We shall see how Alex Pereira, who aims to stir up a real storm in the heavyweight division, overcomes the hurdle of Ciryl Gane first. The fight will undoubtedly be intense!

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