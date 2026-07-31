Cole Palmer Warns Morgan Rogers Over His Celebration Style

·20·Sport
Cole Palmer Warns Morgan Rogers Over His Celebration Style

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer playfully warned his new teammate Morgan Rogers with bailiffs over his famous goal celebration style. This situation sparked great interest in the football world and added even more excitement to the interaction between the English players, according to Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea from Aston Villa for a record £117 million. Although both players frequently perform their signature 'cold' gesture on the pitch, Cole Palmer officially registered the gesture as a brand with the UK Intellectual Property Office last year.

Threat of Lawsuit and Friendship

In an interview with the press during the pre-season tour in Australia, Cole Palmer touched upon this issue. According to him, the players have not had a serious conversation about this yet, but legally the advantage is clearly on Palmer's side.

"We've never talked about it. He does it too, I do it too. I registered it as a brand, so if he tries to do anything else, bailiffs will knock on his door. No, we'll still do it together," joked the Chelsea star.

Old Acquaintances and New Challenge

Interestingly, Rogers and Palmer played together in the same team during the early stages of their professional careers. Although they later moved to different clubs, fate reunited them at the London giants. Palmer proved himself in his debut season for Chelsea, registering 22 goals and 11 assists.

Although Rogers was technically the first to use this gesture in professional games, Cole's legal patenting of it gives him official superiority. For now, Morgan Rogers has not fully joined the Chelsea squad due to a post-international break holiday, but fans are eagerly awaiting both stars' actions on the pitch.

ChelseaCole PalmerMorgan RogersPremier LeagueTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ancelotti's sensational statement: The real reasons behind Brazil national team crisisAncelotti's sensational statement: The real reasons behind Brazil national team crisisToday, 16:37Real Madrid Academy Generates Record Revenue Through TransfersReal Madrid Academy Generates Record Revenue Through TransfersToday, 16:31Sandro Tonali Opens Up About Reasons Behind Tottenham MoveSandro Tonali Opens Up About Reasons Behind Tottenham MoveToday, 15:37Real Madrid sign young striker Carlos EspíReal Madrid sign young striker Carlos EspíToday, 15:13Race for Ferran Torres: London clubs threaten Barcelona's plansRace for Ferran Torres: London clubs threaten Barcelona's plansToday, 15:12Casemiro's First Statement: Why He Called Messi the "God of Football"Casemiro's First Statement: Why He Called Messi the "God of Football"Today, 14:41
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'