Cole Palmer Warns Morgan Rogers Over His Celebration Style

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer playfully warned his new teammate Morgan Rogers with bailiffs over his famous goal celebration style. This situation sparked great interest in the football world and added even more excitement to the interaction between the English players, according to Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea from Aston Villa for a record £117 million. Although both players frequently perform their signature 'cold' gesture on the pitch, Cole Palmer officially registered the gesture as a brand with the UK Intellectual Property Office last year.

Threat of Lawsuit and Friendship

In an interview with the press during the pre-season tour in Australia, Cole Palmer touched upon this issue. According to him, the players have not had a serious conversation about this yet, but legally the advantage is clearly on Palmer's side.

"We've never talked about it. He does it too, I do it too. I registered it as a brand, so if he tries to do anything else, bailiffs will knock on his door. No, we'll still do it together," joked the Chelsea star.

Old Acquaintances and New Challenge

Interestingly, Rogers and Palmer played together in the same team during the early stages of their professional careers. Although they later moved to different clubs, fate reunited them at the London giants. Palmer proved himself in his debut season for Chelsea, registering 22 goals and 11 assists.

Although Rogers was technically the first to use this gesture in professional games, Cole's legal patenting of it gives him official superiority. For now, Morgan Rogers has not fully joined the Chelsea squad due to a post-international break holiday, but fans are eagerly awaiting both stars' actions on the pitch.