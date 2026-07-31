Sandro Tonali Opens Up About Reasons Behind Tottenham Move

Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali has shared his thoughts on his decision to leave Newcastle United and join Tottenham, along with the details behind this blockbuster transfer. Valued at a record £100 million, this move became one of the biggest stories of the summer transfer window. In an interview with the British press, the 26-year-old footballer emphasized that his former club left a massive mark on his career and that he prioritized the club's interests when the time came to leave, according to Goal.com reports.

According to the Daily Mail, Sandro Tonali spent three successful years at Newcastle United, establishing himself as a key figure for the team. However, after manager Eddie Howe left his post, the player decided to open a new chapter in his career. Nevertheless, respecting the club's past contributions, he tried to ensure the transfer fee was as beneficial for the team as possible.

Transfer Details and Serie A's Financial Limitations

Sandro Tonali noted that his £100 million price tag was far beyond the budget capabilities of Italian clubs. Therefore, the possibility of a return to Serie A was ruled out from the very beginning. Continuing his career in England turned out to be the most optimal solution for the player and his family, especially since other top clubs had also expressed interest in his services.

Reports indicate that Manchester City was also strongly contending for Tonali. However, the player ultimately chose Tottenham. He was heavily influenced by a conversation with Londoners' manager Roberto De Zerbi and the approach of the club's management.

The Roberto De Zerbi Factor and Family Decision

According to the player, a conversation with Roberto De Zerbi lasting just 15 minutes decided his future. The passion, seriousness, and future plans of Tottenham's management instantly convinced Tonali and his family. They aimed not only from a sporting perspective but also intended to change their family life and city environment.

Expressing gratitude to his former club, Sandro Tonali shared the following thoughts:

In Newcastle, I met amazing people who truly love football.

When I decided to leave, I told my agent and in a conversation with Ross Wilson to secure the best deal possible for Newcastle, because they deserve it.

In life, everything can change in five minutes, so you must always maintain proper respect.

Feeling happy at his new club, the Italian midfielder is now focused on fulfilling the massive objectives set by the London club and fully showcasing his potential under Roberto De Zerbi.