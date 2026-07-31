Avito Uslugi Launches Search Filter for AI Specialists

Avito Uslugi, one of the leading classifieds platforms in Russia, has introduced a special search filter that allows users to quickly find personnel working in the field of artificial intelligence and neural networks. According to Ixbt.com, the new feature significantly simplifies the process of searching for specialists working with modern technologies and increases transparency in the digital services market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

At a time when AI technologies are rapidly penetrating various industries, the demand for qualified personnel capable of working with these tools is increasing sharply. The new search option is aimed precisely at meeting this need, providing clients with the opportunity to select the most suitable contractors for their projects.

How the new feature works

This useful feature has come into effect in several key areas of the platform, specifically in the Business Services (Delovie uslugi), Photo and Video Shooting (Foto- i videosyomka), and Education (Obuchenie) categories. When searching for the required service, users can enable a special filter to sort specifically by neural network and AI specialists.

Specialists and freelancers, in turn, can independently assign this specialization when posting or editing an ad. After that, all submitted data is additionally verified using machine learning algorithms. This ensures that only quality ads meeting the specified requirements appear in search results.

Special direction and prospects

According to Ixbt.com, along with the launch of the search filter, another new category was opened in the Business Services section — AI Solutions, Neural Networks (AI-resheniya, neyroseti). This section compiles offers aimed at automating various business processes.

Within the newly opened section, the following services can be found:

Creation and configuration of chatbots

Development of corporate AI assistants

Writing prompts at a professional level

Integration of AI technologies into companies' daily workflows

This step is expected to give impetus to the further development of the technological services market and bring cooperation between entrepreneurs and specialists to a new level.