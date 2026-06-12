Major clear-out at Tottenham: Richarlison expected to leave the club

Tottenham is planning a major squad overhaul during the summer transfer window. In an interview with GOAL, former player Danny Murphy suggested that Brazilian forward Richarlison could become a "victim" of Roberto De Zerbi's project and might be sold. This is reported by Goal.com .

The North London club has struggled to stay afloat in the English Premier League over the last two seasons. Although Ange Postecoglou ended a 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League in 2025, the team's domestic performance (17th place) has left the board dissatisfied. After a succession of managers like Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, Italian tactician Roberto De Zerbi managed to steer the team away from the danger zone.

Now, the club must strengthen its squad to restore its position in the "Big Six". This requires funds for new transfers, and the sale of Richarlison could be a primary source of revenue. The 29-year-old forward, signed from Everton for £50 million in 2022, has managed only 32 goals in 133 appearances.

Danny Murphy believes that Roberto De Zerbi favors high pressing and intense football. While current squad member Dominic Solanke fits this style, his injury proneness is forcing the manager to look for a new central striker. With only 12 months remaining on Richarlison's contract, the likelihood of his transfer is increasing.