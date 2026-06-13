Manchester City sells defender Jamay Simpson-Pusey to FC Köln

·0·Sport
Manchester City sells defender Jamay Simpson-Pusey to FC Köln

As the European football season concludes and the summer transfer window opens, clubs have begun accelerating their squad strengthening efforts. Notably, German Bundesliga side FC Köln has completed a key transfer to secure a promising defender for the long term. The German club has officially announced the permanent signing of talented central defender Jamay Simpson-Pusey from reigning English champions Manchester City.

The 20-year-old prospect, a product of the 'Cityzens' academy, has signed with his new team until the summer of 2030 a long-term contract.

From loan to permanent transfer

The talented English defender was already familiar with the German football environment. He joined FC Köln from Manchester City on a loan deal during the winter transfer window in January. In a short period, the young defender impressed the German club's management and coaching staff with his energetic and reliable performances, leading the club to make his stay permanent.

According to reliable information from the prestigious German publication Bild , this transfer deal was financially beneficial for both parties. Under the agreement between the clubs, Manchester City will receive a little over 5 million euros for the transfer of their academy graduate.

You can find the detailed statistics of Jamay Simpson-Pusey's debut Bundesliga season and transfer details in the table below:

Player age and position

Appearances

Disciplinary record (Cards)

Contract duration

Total transfer fee

20 years old, central defender

11 matches

2 yellow cards, 1 red card

Until summer 2030

Over 5 million euros

An intense debut season

Despite his youth, Jamay demonstrated his determined character in Germany's top flight. During his loan spell, he played 11 competitive Bundesliga matches, showing great activity in defense. In the intense and physical style of German football, the English defender was cautioned twice with yellow cards and forced to leave the pitch early once after receiving a straight red card, proving his passionate and uncompromising nature on the field.

Expert commentary: According to football analysts, FC Köln has made a very smart investment for the future. Defenders trained at the Manchester City academy are tactically well-developed. Simpson-Pusey is expected to become a key figure in the German club's defense starting next season.

We look forward with great interest to seeing how the young star's career in Germany develops and his future successes.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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