The German Bundesliga giant, Bayern Munich, is preparing to take a serious step to secure one of the team's brightest and most unique stars for the long term. The magical movements on the pitch by the skilled French attacking midfielder Michael Olise have so impressed the Munich leadership that the club is planning to extend his current agreement. This was reported by the prestigious French L'Équipe publication, citing the famous iMiaSanMia insider source.

The Munich side aims to reward the talented winger appropriately for his phenomenal and impressive performances throughout last season and his immense contribution to the team's success.

A true miracle in the 'Goal+Assist' system

Michael Olise became a true driving force and key leader for Bayern last season. His statistics are naturally enough to amaze any football expert:

Goals scored: 22

Assists: 25

Team achievements: Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal trophy

Thanks to such terrifying productivity, the Munich club managed to secure a domestic double.

Through the analytical table below, you can get acquainted with the current status of the 24-year-old French star at Bayern and the details of the new contract:

Player's age and position Overall performance last season Duration of the new agreement Financial changes (Salary) Status in the club's transfer policy 24 years old, attacking midfielder 47 goal contributions (Goals + Assists) Until the autumn of 2026 Doubled Untouchable player

Salary to double, transfer prohibited

Bayern's management is coolly rejecting interest from other European giants for the player who has already become one of their leaders. The club is not even discussing the possibility of selling him. On the contrary, Olise should stay in Munich for many years. Notably, under the new deal offered to the French star, his annual salary is expected to double. This will place Michael among Bayern's highest-paid top players.

Memory for fans: Recall that the talented midfielder moved to Munich in the summer of 2024 from the English club Crystal Palace. He adapted to German football in a very short time and managed to etch his name into history as one of the most dangerous and bright figures in the Bundesliga.

We will follow Michael Olise's new triumphs in the Bayern jersey and the process of signing this historic contract with great interest.

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