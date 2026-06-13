Arsenal ready to spend big on new transfers

English Premier League champions Arsenal are considering a move for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis to strengthen their squad. Mikel Arteta's side is prepared to pay approximately £34.5 million for the Greek forward. This transfer will not affect the London club's plans to sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

The 24-year-old Christos Tzolis has become one of Belgium's most prolific attackers, scoring 43 goals for Club Brugge over the last two seasons. Arsenal's management views him as a unique opportunity to refresh their attacking line. Previously, the Londoners were linked with Juventus player Kenan Yildiz, but the Italian club stated that the Turkish talent is not for sale.

Tzolis is familiar with English football — he made 14 appearances in the Premier League for Norwich City in 2021. Since then, he has significantly improved his game at FC Twente and Club Brugge. Last season, he recorded 17 goals and 23 assists in the league, proving his versatility.

Mikel Arteta has decided to strengthen the attack following the Champions League final defeat to PSG. Club scouts are aiming to ensure the team does not stagnate after their domestic league success. Tzolis's ability to play both on the left wing and as a center-forward is an added advantage for Arsenal.