Bellingham and Rogers defend Jordan Henderson from criticism

·43·Sport
Bellingham and Rogers defend Jordan Henderson from criticism

Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers have defended veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson, addressing the controversy surrounding his inclusion in the England squad for the World Cup. Both players emphasized that the veteran's influence on the team goes far beyond his on-field actions, noting that his leadership and humility are vital for Thomas Tuchel's side. This is reported by Goal.com .

As the England national team prepares for their opening match against Croatia, Henderson's place in the squad has faced heavy public criticism. However, Real Madrid star Bellingham and Aston Villa forward Rogers believe these criticisms are entirely unfounded. According to Bellingham, Henderson is a key figure in maintaining the team's morale.

"He is a very cheerful person and can unite the whole team. If a problem arises, he helps every player regardless of their age. He is a captain who has won the Premier League and the Champions League, yet he works tirelessly in training. Those criticizing him don't know what they are talking about. For us, he is the first name on the team sheet," said Bellingham.

Morgan Rogers also supported his teammate's views, calling Henderson the best person he has met in football. He noted that if a survey were conducted on who the team needs, Henderson would be in every player's top five. Currently, the England team continues preparations in Dallas for the crucial clash against Croatia.

EnglandJude BellinghamJordan HendersonWorld CupReal Madrid
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