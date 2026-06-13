Why José Fonte said Cristiano Ronaldo is superior to Lionel Messi

·1·Sport
Why José Fonte said Cristiano Ronaldo is superior to Lionel Messi

Former Portugal defender José Fonte has named Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest player in football history. The Euro 2016 winner explained his opinion by citing the forward's longevity and consistency at the highest level. After being honored by the Portuguese Football Federation, Fonte spoke about the significant impact CR7 has had on his career. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

"Cristiano is the ultimate example of longevity and consistency; there is no one greater than him at the highest level," O Jogo quotes Fonte as saying. The former defender noted that by playing on the same team as Ronaldo, he learned experiences and exchanged ideas he had never seen before. Fonte specifically acknowledged that Ronaldo still maintains high standards.

Although in the final stage of his career, the veteran striker remains a key figure for the national team. Fonte also rated Portugal's chances at the 2026 World Cup highly. According to him, the players believe in themselves and the whole country supports them. The Portugal national team is expected to be one of the main contenders for the title in the North American tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues his fight for the only trophy missing from his career: the World Cup. The Portugal national team will start its group stage campaign on June 17 with a match against DR Congo. After that, they will take the field against Uzbekistan on June 23 and conclude the group stage with a game against Colombia.

Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiPortugalWorld CupFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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