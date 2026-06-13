Arbeloa expected to be appointed as Fulham manager

·36·Sport
Arbeloa expected to be appointed as Fulham manager

The European football transfer window is delivering intense and unexpected twists, not only for star players but for renowned coaches as well. In the English Premier League, considered the world's most prestigious championship, another sensational managerial appointment is on the horizon. A famous insider, Marca journalist Matteo Moretto reports in an exclusive update that former Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa may soon take the reins at London club Fulham.

The news that the Spanish tactician, a fan favorite in Madrid, is heading to the foggy Albion has sparked great interest among English football enthusiasts.

Negotiations in the final stages: Only minor details remain

According to the latest information, official representatives acting on behalf of the Spanish coach, Oscar Ribot and Luis Alonso, are currently in active discussions with the London club's management. Negotiations between the club and the coach are progressing rapidly and positively. Insiders state that the parties only need to finalize a few minor details and technical clauses in the contract.

Both Fulham's management and Arbeloa's inner circle are confident that a full agreement will be reached and the official contract signed within the next few days.

You can familiarize yourself with the details of Alvaro Arbeloa's recent career and the negotiations for his move to the London club through the following analytical table:

Candidate Coach

Former Club

Date of departure from Real

Negotiating Representatives

Expected New Club

Source of Information

Alvaro Arbeloa

Real Madrid


(Spain)

June 9, 2026

Oscar Ribot and Luis Alonso

Fulham


(English Premier League)

Marca journalist


Matteo Moretto

A new beacon of hope for the Londoners

Recall that Alvaro Arbeloa was officially released from his head coaching position at Real Madrid on June 9 of this year due to unexpectedly poor results and certain disagreements with the management. However, the young and ambitious Spanish coach did not want to remain unemployed for long. His modern tactical vision and high proficiency in managing players fit perfectly with the project at Fulham, a club striving to solidify its place in the Premier League.

Interesting for fans: Arbeloa's move to England as a bright representative of the Spanish football school will undoubtedly make the intense competition in the Premier League even more interesting and attractive. Through this appointment, the Londoners aim to climb higher in the league table.

Follow Alvaro Arbeloa's new journey in London, Fulham's Premier League transfer moves, the most sensational coaching departures in Europe, and the hottest sports news with us on the Zamin pages!

Alvaro ArbeloaFulhamReal MadridMarcaMatteo Moretto
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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