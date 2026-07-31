Real Madrid sign young striker Carlos Espí

·36·Sport
Real Madrid sign young striker Carlos Espí

Real Madrid have completed their fifth signing of the summer transfer window, securing a long-term deal with Carlos Espí, one of Spanish football's most promising young forwards. The 21-year-old, formerly of Levante, has signed a five-year contract with the capital club running until June 30, 2031. This transfer is seen as a key step in further strengthening the team's attacking line for the future, according to Goal.com .

Although not heavily hyped in the transfer market or mainstream media, Carlos Espí has quickly emerged as a trusted and promising attacking prospect at the Santiago Bernabéu. In reality, this move did not come as a surprise; Real Madrid scouts had been monitoring the Spanish forward's performances closely for months, noting that he has developed into one of the most clinical traditional striker profiles in Spanish football.

Classic striker profile and physical dominance

According to ixbt.com and other sports sources, Carlos Espí fits the profile of a traditional number nine—a central forward who thrives inside the penalty box, a rare commodity in modern football. His unique physical attributes and natural goalscoring instincts were among the main factors that caught Madrid's attention.

Full name Carlos Espí Escrivá, the young footballer was born on July 24, 2005, in the town of Tavernes de la Valldigna in the province of Valencia. Now 21 years old, the forward stands out for his imposing physical stature. Specifically, his height of 1.94 meters gives him a massive advantage over opponents in aerial duels in the central striker position.

A strategic step for the future

Real Madrid's management and coaching staff view the player not merely as a backup option, but as a high-potential talent capable of leading the team's attacking line in the years to come. Built on the club's youth policy, this transfer is expected to bear fruit in the near future.

At a time when the football world is experiencing a scarcity of classic central strikers, securing a physically robust and versatile player like Carlos Espí proves to be a strategically sound decision for Real Madrid. Fans and experts will be watching closely to see how the player performs in his new team and how quickly he elevates his game.

Real MadridCarlos EspíTransfersSpanish ChampionshipLa Liga
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