OnePlus introduced an affordable smartphone with a 7000 mAh battery

·19·Technology
OnePlus introduced an affordable smartphone with a 7000 mAh battery

The new OnePlus N6x smartphone, featuring a massive 7000 mAh battery and an affordable price, has been officially unveiled in the Indian market. According to ixbt.com, this budget device aims to attract buyers in the mid-to-lower segment with its long-lasting battery life and modern technological features. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main standout feature of the new smartphone is claimed to be its battery capacity. However, replenishing the large battery takes some time, as the device only supports a 15 W charger. Additionally, the manufacturers have introduced a Bypass Charging mode for gaming enthusiasts, which ensures energy is supplied directly from the charger and prevents the battery from overheating.

Technical capabilities and screen

The OnePlus N6x model is s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s s

The device is equipped with a 6.8-inch IPS screen featuring HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The peak screen brightness reaches 900 nits. The hardware relies on a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor. For software, the modern Android 16 operating system and custom OxygenOS 16 skin are installed.

Price and additional features

The smartphone's main camera includes a 13 MP sensor, while the front camera shoots with a 5 MP resolution. Inside, the device also features a vapor chamber cooling system with an area of 5300 mm². The body is protected against splashes and dust according to the IP64 standard.

Other conveniences include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless adapters. The gadget's dimensions are 166.38 × 78.13 × 8.65 mm, and it weighs 214 grams.

According to the prices offered in India, the OnePlus N6x will go on sale in two modifications:

  • 4/64 GB version — $200
  • 4/128 GB version — $220

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