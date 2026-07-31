Race for Ferran Torres: London clubs threaten Barcelona's plans

According to sports media reports, the situation surrounding Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is heating up. The landscape changed completely after several Premier League top clubs joined the race for the Spanish player. Currently, not only Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid, but also heavyweight English teams are making a serious bid for the player's transfer. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The forward's current contract runs until the summer of 2027. The Barcelona board had informed the player's representatives of their readiness to extend the deal starting next September. However, club management fears they might be too late amid other high-value offers on the table. In the current transfer market, players like Torres are highly valued.

Activation of London clubs and pressure from Paris

The player's market value is determined not only by his contract terms, but also by his high-level season and impressive performances at the World Cup. His success at the tournament further increased interest and attention toward the player. Currently, the winger faces one of the most important decisions of his career and prefers to take his time and think it over.

However, suitors like Paris Saint-Germain are demanding a quick response to plan for next season. The Parisians had already shown active interest during the World Cup, trying to secure the player. Nevertheless, Ferran understands well that a starting spot in Paris is not guaranteed.

Doubts about the future

In fact, Barcelona has always been the player's priority option, but the situation changed once other leading European clubs entered negotiations. Although PSG initially looked like the frontrunner for the transfer, Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham have now joined the race.

Experts believe the situation at Barcelona also depends on the club's other moves in the transfer market. If the Catalans fail to sign a new striker, Ferran Torres's role and future in the team could take a completely different turn. For now, the player is asking for time to decide where to continue his career.