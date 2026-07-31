Race for Ferran Torres: London clubs threaten Barcelona's plans

·58·Sport
Race for Ferran Torres: London clubs threaten Barcelona's plans

According to sports media reports, the situation surrounding Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is heating up. The landscape changed completely after several Premier League top clubs joined the race for the Spanish player. Currently, not only Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid, but also heavyweight English teams are making a serious bid for the player's transfer. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The forward's current contract runs until the summer of 2027. The Barcelona board had informed the player's representatives of their readiness to extend the deal starting next September. However, club management fears they might be too late amid other high-value offers on the table. In the current transfer market, players like Torres are highly valued.

Activation of London clubs and pressure from Paris

The player's market value is determined not only by his contract terms, but also by his high-level season and impressive performances at the World Cup. His success at the tournament further increased interest and attention toward the player. Currently, the winger faces one of the most important decisions of his career and prefers to take his time and think it over.

However, suitors like Paris Saint-Germain are demanding a quick response to plan for next season. The Parisians had already shown active interest during the World Cup, trying to secure the player. Nevertheless, Ferran understands well that a starting spot in Paris is not guaranteed.

Doubts about the future

In fact, Barcelona has always been the player's priority option, but the situation changed once other leading European clubs entered negotiations. Although PSG initially looked like the frontrunner for the transfer, Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham have now joined the race.

Experts believe the situation at Barcelona also depends on the club's other moves in the transfer market. If the Catalans fail to sign a new striker, Ferran Torres's role and future in the team could take a completely different turn. For now, the player is asking for time to decide where to continue his career.

Ferran TorresBarcelonaArsenalTottenham HotspurParis Saint-Germain
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Cole Palmer Warns Morgan Rogers Over His Celebration StyleCole Palmer Warns Morgan Rogers Over His Celebration StyleToday, 16:16Sandro Tonali Opens Up About Reasons Behind Tottenham MoveSandro Tonali Opens Up About Reasons Behind Tottenham MoveToday, 15:37Real Madrid sign young striker Carlos EspíReal Madrid sign young striker Carlos EspíToday, 15:13Casemiro's First Statement: Why He Called Messi the "God of Football"Casemiro's First Statement: Why He Called Messi the "God of Football"Today, 14:41AC Milan and Italy Legend Franco Baresi Passes Away at Age 66AC Milan and Italy Legend Franco Baresi Passes Away at Age 66Today, 14:35«From another planet»: City praises Abdukodir Husanov again (video)«From another planet»: City praises Abdukodir Husanov again (video)Today, 14:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'