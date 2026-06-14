Octagon 87: Azamat Nuftillayev successfully defends championship title (video)

·36·Sport
Octagon 87: Azamat Nuftillayev successfully defends championship title (video)

The magnificent Humo Arena in our capital was once again packed with local and international sports fans today. The reason was the 'Octagon 87' tournament, one of the most prestigious and intense mixed martial arts competitions hosted at this venue. In one of the most anticipated co-main events of the fight night, which took place amidst the constant cheers of the fans, our compatriot, the renowned MMA master and undefeated heavyweight Azamat Nuftillayev, stepped into the octagon.

Our representative faced a serious challenge in this highly responsible and intense bout from the experienced and dangerous fighter from Kazakhstan, Aybek Yermetov.

Fierce attack and technical knockout at the start of the second round

This revenge match for the prestigious heavyweight championship belt began with strong tactical exchanges between the two giants from the very first seconds. While both sides tested each other with dangerous strikes in the first round, our compatriot Azamat Nuftillayev showed true aggression at the start of the second.

In the opening minutes of the second round, Azamat landed a series of devastating and precise strikes on his opponent. Unable to withstand such heavy pressure, the Kazakh fighter lost all ability to defend himself. The referee, closely monitoring the situation, stopped the fight to protect the athlete's health. Thus, Nuftillayev defeated his opponent via technical knockout (TKO) ahead of schedule.

You can familiarize yourself with the details of Azamat Nuftillayev's championship fight and his high-level result through the special analytical table below:

Venue

Official tournament name

Fight status (Tournament card)

Our representative and weight class

Opponent (Country)

Method of victory and round

Main result

Humo Arena


(Tashkent)

Octagon 87

Co-main event


(Central fight)

Azamat Nuftillayev


(Heavyweight)

Aybek Yermetov


(Kazakhstan)

Early 2nd round,


Technical Knockout (TKO)

Championship belt


successfully defended

King of the Heavyweights: The belt remains in Uzbekistan!

With this bright and convincing victory, Azamat Nuftillayev once again worthily defended his current Octagon League heavyweight championship title and kept the gold belt in his homeland. Thousands of local fans gathered at the stadium celebrated this historic triumph with great joy and high spirits. Experts predict that our compatriot will remain unrivaled in this weight class for a long time.

Follow the historic victories of Uzbek MMA stars on the international stage, the hottest reports from Humo Arena, fight analysis, and the most reliable sports news with us on Zamin!

Azamat NuftillayevAybek YermetovOctagon 87TashkentKazakhstan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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