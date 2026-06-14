RAF 10 Tournament Concludes with Winners Announced

·48·Sport
RAF 10 Tournament Concludes with Winners Announced

The sensational 'RAF 10' tournament, featuring world-class freestyle wrestling and mixed martial arts athletes, has concluded in St. Louis, Missouri. Starting early this morning, this major event provided fans with genuine competitive excitement, unexpected twists, and drama. With championship belts awarded in two weight classes and high-stakes bouts between global stars, the event captured the attention of international experts.

Below, you can find a detailed breakdown of all official results and the most intense bouts from the tournament.

Championship titles and early finishes in main events

The most anticipated main event took place in the catchweight division. Representing the UAE, the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev took American Dillon Danis to the mat in the first round, securing a victory by 'fall' (pin). Lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan dominated legendary veteran Tony Ferguson, winning by technical superiority with a score of 10:0. Additionally, Aaron Pico left no chance for Lance Palmer, winning by technical superiority 12:1.

In the women's minimum weight interim 'RAF' championship bout, Lucia Yepes defeated Kendra Ryan 13:2 to claim the gold belt. In the dramatic flyweight championship clash, Austin DeSanto edged out Reyneri Andreu 2:1 to secure the title.

You can review all official results of the 'RAF 10' tournament held in the USA in the analytical table below:

Order

Wrestlers

Official Score

Bout Status and Method

Main Result

1.

Khamzat Chimaev — Dillon Danis

Early finish

Fall (Pin)

Chimaev's debut win

2.

Arman Tsarukyan — Tony Ferguson

10 : 0

Technical Superiority (Early)

Tsarukyan defends ranking

3.

Aaron Pico — Lance Palmer

12 : 1

Win by technical superiority

Confident performance by Pico

4.

Lucia Yepes — Kendra Ryan

13 : 2

By technical superiority

Interim RAF belt holder

5.

Austin DeSanto — Reyneri Andreu

2 : 1

Narrow margin (by points)

RAF flyweight belt champion

6.

Rizabek Aytmukhan — Hayden Zillmer

6 : 4

By points

Victory for the Kazakh talent

7.

Sebastian Rivera — Haji Aliyev

9 : 5

By points

Important win for Rivera

8.

Keegan O'Toole — Bekzod Abdurakhmonov

10 : 6

By points

Our compatriot defeated

9.

Andrew Alirez — Jaden Ayerman

5 : 3

By points

Alirez's dominance

10.

Shamil Sharipov — Yonger Bastida

5 : 3

By judges' decision

Sharipov proves his strength

11.

Arsen Harutyunyan — Caleb Smith

14 : 4

Technical Superiority (Early)

Quick win for Harutyunyan

International bouts review: Bekzod Abdurakhmonov loses by points

Intense clashes were also observed in the tournament's international wrestling section. Famous Kazakh wrestler and world champion Rizabek Aytmukhan won a difficult match against Hayden Zillmer 6:4. Sebastian Rivera defeated the experienced and renowned wrestler Haji Aliyev 9:5.

Unfortunately, for our sports fans, disappointing news came from the bout involving our experienced Olympic medalist Bekzod Abdurakhmonov. Despite putting up a good fight against American Keegan O'Toole, he ultimately lost 6:10. Furthermore, Andrew Alirez defeated Jaden Ayerman 5:3, and Shamil Sharipov beat Yonger Bastida by the same 5:3 score. In one of the final bouts, Arsen Harutyunyan secured a technical superiority victory over Caleb Smith 14:4.

Follow the latest sensational tournaments in freestyle wrestling and MMA, our compatriots' performances on the international stage, and the most reliable sports news with us on Zamin!

Khamzat ChimaevSt. LouisArman TsarukyanTony FergusonUSA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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