The sensational 'RAF 10' tournament, featuring world-class freestyle wrestling and mixed martial arts athletes, has concluded in St. Louis, Missouri. Starting early this morning, this major event provided fans with genuine competitive excitement, unexpected twists, and drama. With championship belts awarded in two weight classes and high-stakes bouts between global stars, the event captured the attention of international experts.

Below, you can find a detailed breakdown of all official results and the most intense bouts from the tournament.

Championship titles and early finishes in main events

The most anticipated main event took place in the catchweight division. Representing the UAE, the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev took American Dillon Danis to the mat in the first round, securing a victory by 'fall' (pin). Lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan dominated legendary veteran Tony Ferguson, winning by technical superiority with a score of 10:0. Additionally, Aaron Pico left no chance for Lance Palmer, winning by technical superiority 12:1.

In the women's minimum weight interim 'RAF' championship bout, Lucia Yepes defeated Kendra Ryan 13:2 to claim the gold belt. In the dramatic flyweight championship clash, Austin DeSanto edged out Reyneri Andreu 2:1 to secure the title.

You can review all official results of the 'RAF 10' tournament held in the USA in the analytical table below:

Order Wrestlers Official Score Bout Status and Method Main Result 1. Khamzat Chimaev — Dillon Danis Early finish Fall (Pin) Chimaev's debut win 2. Arman Tsarukyan — Tony Ferguson 10 : 0 Technical Superiority (Early) Tsarukyan defends ranking 3. Aaron Pico — Lance Palmer 12 : 1 Win by technical superiority Confident performance by Pico 4. Lucia Yepes — Kendra Ryan 13 : 2 By technical superiority Interim RAF belt holder 5. Austin DeSanto — Reyneri Andreu 2 : 1 Narrow margin (by points) RAF flyweight belt champion 6. Rizabek Aytmukhan — Hayden Zillmer 6 : 4 By points Victory for the Kazakh talent 7. Sebastian Rivera — Haji Aliyev 9 : 5 By points Important win for Rivera 8. Keegan O'Toole — Bekzod Abdurakhmonov 10 : 6 By points Our compatriot defeated 9. Andrew Alirez — Jaden Ayerman 5 : 3 By points Alirez's dominance 10. Shamil Sharipov — Yonger Bastida 5 : 3 By judges' decision Sharipov proves his strength 11. Arsen Harutyunyan — Caleb Smith 14 : 4 Technical Superiority (Early) Quick win for Harutyunyan

International bouts review: Bekzod Abdurakhmonov loses by points

Intense clashes were also observed in the tournament's international wrestling section. Famous Kazakh wrestler and world champion Rizabek Aytmukhan won a difficult match against Hayden Zillmer 6:4. Sebastian Rivera defeated the experienced and renowned wrestler Haji Aliyev 9:5.

Unfortunately, for our sports fans, disappointing news came from the bout involving our experienced Olympic medalist Bekzod Abdurakhmonov. Despite putting up a good fight against American Keegan O'Toole, he ultimately lost 6:10. Furthermore, Andrew Alirez defeated Jaden Ayerman 5:3, and Shamil Sharipov beat Yonger Bastida by the same 5:3 score. In one of the final bouts, Arsen Harutyunyan secured a technical superiority victory over Caleb Smith 14:4.

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