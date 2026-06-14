Vinícius Junior speaks out after draw against Morocco

The historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicked off on the pitches of the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is heating up. In the first round of Group C, tournament favorites Brazil faced Morocco, ending in a hard-fought 1:1 draw. After the match, Real Madrid star and skilled winger Vinícius Junior, who scored the lone equalizer for the 'Pentacampeões', spoke to the media. The fan-favorite forward discussed his impressions of the game, the challenges faced, and the instructions given by Carlo Ancelotti.

“The early goal disrupted our plans”

Vinícius Junior did not hide that conceding a goal in the opening minutes affected the team's overall tactics:

“Of course, conceding a goal in the first minutes of the match completely changes the initial game plan. However, I think the boys recovered quickly, adapted to the new situation, and we significantly strengthened our defensive actions.

After my teammate Raphinha switched wings, we expanded our attacking play and began to control the ball. But we must admit, the first match of a World Cup is always mentally difficult and complex. Morocco played very meaningful football today, and the pressure of the opening match is always felt on the pitch.”

You can learn more about Vinícius Junior's statement and the situation in Group C through the following analytical table:

Player name and status Contribution against Morocco Ancelotti's main requirement Climate conditions Personal status Main task for the next round Vinícius Junior

(Brazil winger) 32nd minute author of a brilliant goal Ball control and activating the wings Overseas very hot weather Experience and responsibility significantly increased In the next match win at all costs

“I am ready for all challenges in this tournament”

The talented forward also touched upon his personal growth and the uncomfortable weather conditions overseas.

“At the previous World Cup, I was still very young and inexperienced. Now I have matured in terms of my game and learned a lot, but at the same time, the sense of responsibility on my shoulders has grown. I think I am absolutely ready for any difficulties in this year's prestigious tournament.

The condition of the stadiums and pitches here is a bit different, and on top of that, the weather is very hot. We need to adapt to this climate quickly because the events at the World Cup are unfolding very rapidly. Our head coach Carlo Ancelotti demanded that we keep the ball more and pass it quickly from one wing to the other. We managed to do this, but we couldn't create many dangerous situations in front of the opponent's goal. The reason is that the Moroccan team was very organized and solid in defense. Now we must analyze this match deeply. In the second round, we must win no matter what,” Vinícius concluded.

Recall that in the second round of Group C, Brazil will face Haiti on June 20, and fans expect nothing less than three points from the 'Pentacampeões'.

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