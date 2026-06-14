Vitinha says Portugal is not the favorite, but a contender for the title

Vitinha, one of the key midfielders for the Portuguese national team, shared his thoughts on his team's chances ahead of the World Cup. The PSG player acknowledged that high expectations are placed on Portugal at the tournament, but emphasized that he does not view the team as the main favorite.

According to A Bola, Vitinha stated that the structural potential of the Portuguese national team is very high. In his opinion, the team has many players performing for the world's strongest clubs, which makes Portugal a dangerous opponent for anyone.

"Portugal is a top-tier team. The national team has many excellent players who play for the biggest clubs in the world," said Vitinha.

Indeed, the Portugal national team, led by Roberto Martínez, currently possesses one of the strongest squads in Europe. The team features experienced players alongside high-level young stars. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão, João Félix, Rúben Dias, and Vitinha allow them to fight for big goals in any tournament.

At the same time, Vitinha is cautious about the expectations surrounding the team. He did not hide that Portugal is among the contenders for the title, but also noted that the status of the main favorite at the World Cup might belong to other teams.

"We are contenders for the title, but not the main favorites. We need to fully demonstrate our potential at the World Cup," the midfielder said.

This sentiment shows the mindset with which the Portuguese team is approaching the tournament. On one hand, the squad is very strong, the goals are high, and the fans have every right to think about the championship. On the other hand, you cannot win a World Cup with names alone. In this competition, every match is a separate test, and every mistake can be very costly.

The group stage will not be easy for Portugal either. Roberto Martínez's charges are in the same group as Uzbekistan, Colombia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. On paper, Portugal may look like the group favorite, but each opponent has its own unique strengths.

Colombia is considered a technically and physically strong team. DR Congo can pose a threat with African athleticism, speed, and combativeness. Uzbekistan, although participating in the World Cup for the first time, will take the field as a team with strong discipline, young talent, and great motivation.

Portugal will play its first match in the group on June 17 against the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This game will be the starting point for the team in the tournament. In major competitions, the result of the first match seriously affects the team's subsequent morale. Therefore, Portugal will try to show a confident performance in the first match.

Vitinha's words contain a realistic assessment rather than excessive grandiosity. He believes in Portugal's strength, but understands well that underestimating opponents would be a mistake. To become a World Cup champion, you need not only a star-studded squad but also consistency, discipline, teamwork, and composure in decisive moments.

In recent years, Portugal has always participated in major tournaments with high goals. The experience of winning the European Championship, success in the Nations League, and a generation of stars in world football give this team great confidence. But the World Cup is a separate stage. Here, every opponent gives their all.

For Uzbekistan fans, Portugal's participation in this group is of particular interest. Because our national team is appearing on the World Cup stage for the first time in history and will test its strength against such star-studded teams in the group stage. As Vitinha said, if Portugal strives to show its full potential, Uzbekistan will also try to make the most of its historic opportunity.

There are many favorites at the World Cup, but on the road to the title, every team must prove itself on the pitch. Vitinha's opinion means that there is confidence in Portugal, but no excessive complacency. This is an important aspect for the team ahead of a major tournament.

Now all attention is focused on the pitch. Portugal will begin its march toward the title with its stars, while opponents will play with maximum effort against this team. For Vitinha and his teammates, the main task is to show their level on the pitch, not in words.