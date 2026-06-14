Anthony Taylor to Officiate Uzbekistan vs Colombia Match

The group stage matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, are underway. The Uzbekistan national team, drawn into Group K, will face Colombia in their opening match.

The officiating crew for this crucial encounter has been announced. According to FIFA's decision, the Uzbekistan vs Colombia match will be refereed by renowned English official Anthony Taylor.

He will be assisted on the sidelines by his compatriots Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn. The role of fourth official has been assigned to Costa Rican representative Juan Calderon, with Juan Carlos Mora serving as the reserve assistant referee.

For reference, the match between Uzbekistan and Colombia kicks off on June 18 at 07:00 Tashkent time. The game will take place at a stadium in Mexico City.

The Uzbekistan national team is participating in the World Cup for the first time in its history. Therefore, the match against Colombia holds great significance not only as the opening group game but also as a historic moment for Uzbek football.