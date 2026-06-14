Bayern Munich wants to extend Michael Olise's contract

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Bayern Munich wants to extend Michael Olise's contract

Bayern Munich intends to put an end to the various rumors regarding the future of winger Michael Olise. In recent weeks, reports have circulated that several major European clubs, notably PSG, have shown interest in the player.

According to L'Équipe, as reported by Bayern & Germany, Bayern Munich is planning to sign a new contract with the 24-year-old. The Munich club aims to extend its partnership with Olise until 2031.

Under the new agreement, the player's salary is expected to increase significantly. According to the source, Olise's annual income could nearly double. If the parties reach an agreement, the French winger will become one of Bayern's highest-paid players.

Currently, Michael Olise's existing contract runs until 2029. According to media reports, the player currently earns approximately 16–17 million euros per year.

The 2025/26 season was very successful for Olise. He played 52 matches in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 31 assists. These statistics have made him one of the most important players in Bayern's attacking line.

The Transfermarkt portal values Michael Olise's transfer fee at 150 million euros, which shows that the player's reputation in the European football market is continuing to grow.

Bayern's management sees Olise as one of the team's future superstars. Therefore, the club is keen to keep him and build a new project around him. Although negotiations have not yet reached the final stage, the Munich side has no intention of letting the player go.

Bayern MunichMichael OlisePSGL'ÉquipeGermany
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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