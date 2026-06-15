Dick Advocaat in tears after heavy defeat against Germany

·1·Sport
Dick Advocaat in tears after heavy defeat against Germany

Every World Cup match is beautiful not only for the intense battles on the pitch but also for the human emotions and drama behind them. After a painful 1-7 defeat to Germany in the opening round of Group E, Curaçao head coach and living football legend Dick Advocaat gave an exclusive interview to FIFA's official YouTube channel. The experienced Dutch tactician spoke openly about the essence of the match, the mistakes made, and the tears that captured the world's attention.

“A 1-4 scoreline would have been fairer”

The 77-year-old expert, with vast experience in the football world, emphasized that the lopsided score at the end of the match did not fully reflect his team's real strength and that things could have turned out differently. In his view, simple errors by his players gifted the Germans very easy goals.

Dick Advocaat's analytical thoughts on the game:

“There is no reason to panic, as the next match will be played in a completely different spirit. We are moving forward step by step. I must admit, we gifted the German players two or three very simple and easy goals. In my personal opinion, based on the struggle on the pitch, a 1-4 score would have been a fairer assessment of the situation.”

You can familiarize yourself with the details of this match and the key performance indicators of both teams through the following analytical sports note:

Competition and group status

Final score of the match

Author of the only goal for Curaçao

Star player for Germany

Other goalscorers for the Germans

Dick Advocaat's future plan

2026 World Cup, Group E


(Matchday 1)

1 : 7


(Curaçao defeat)

Comenencia


(Historic goal)

Kai Havertz


(Scored a brace)

• L. Nmecha, N. Schlotterbeck


• J. Musiala, Brown, D. Undav

Step-by-step recovery

The truth behind the legendary coach's tears

Before and after the match, the experienced coach's tears moved the hearts of many football fans. Dick Advocaat did not hide the profound meaning behind these touching moments.

“The main and primary reason is that the people of Curaçao are feeling joy and happiness again because of football. They are proud to see their team in such a prestigious World Cup. Perhaps these emotions are also related to my age. Sometimes a wave of unexpected feelings rises within a person. To be honest, I always try to control them and keep them inside, because I don't really like such moments,” the Dutch coach said sincerely. It is worth noting that in the match where Curaçao was defeated, Kai Havertz scored a brace, while Nmecha, Schlotterbeck, Musiala, Brown, and Undav each scored one. The only historic consolation goal for the Curaçaoans was scored by Comenencia against the German goal.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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