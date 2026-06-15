Ivory Coast beats Ecuador with a last-minute goal

The first round of Group E at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted on North American soil, concluded with intense drama and unexpected turns. After Germany ruthlessly dismantled Curaçao 7-1 in the group's opener, it was time for the second pairing. At the magnificent Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA, the powerful and fierce African side Ivory Coast faced off against the resilient South American team Ecuador. The match, filled with relentless attacks and uncompromising battles, took an unexpected turn in the final seconds.

A stunning 90th-minute strike from Amad Diallo

As the regulation time was nearly up and fans from both sides were settling for a draw, a true miracle occurred on the pitch. Exactly in the 90th minute, Ivory Coast's talented winger Amad Diallo capitalized on a minor error in the opponent's defensive line to find the back of the net, securing a 1-0 victory.

This solitary golden goal earned the 'Elephants' their first crucial 3 points in the tournament, placing them 2nd behind Germany on goal difference. Despite a strong performance, the Ecuadorian players were forced to leave the pitch defeated.

You can find the detailed match report and starting lineups through the official sports analysis note below:

Competition details and date Stadium and city of the match Final official score Hero who scored the winning goal Other Group E Round 1 result Ivory Coast's next opponent World Cup 2026, Group E

(June 15, Round 1 match) Lincoln Financial Field

(Philadelphia, USA) Ivory Coast 1 : 0 Ecuador Amad Diallo

(90th minute, 1:0) Germany — Curaçao

(7 : 1 scoreline) Germany national team

(June 20)

Starting lineups provided by the coaches

In this uncompromising clash, both coaches fielded their strongest and most experienced players. Below are the official starting lineups that took the field from the first minute:

Ivory Coast national team: Fofana, Doué, Singo, Agbadou, Konan, Diomande, Fofana, Kessié, Touré, Pépé, Waï.

Ecuador national team: Galíndez, Ordóñez, Pacho, Hincapié, Minda, Franco, Caicedo, Pedro, Plata, Yeboah, Valencia.

Thus, the first round of Group E matches has concluded. Even more intense battles await football fans. As a reminder, in the second round on June 20, group leaders Germany and Ivory Coast will face each other, while on June 21, the losers — Curaçao and Ecuador — will fight for their first points.

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