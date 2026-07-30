Educator who insulted children in a private kindergarten in Andijan dismissed

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Educator who insulted children in a private kindergarten in Andijan dismissed

A video showing a kindergarten teacher treating pupils roughly in one of the private kindergartens in the Andijan region has sparked widespread discussion on social networks. The footage depicts the educator using insulting language contrary to moral standards towards children while they were sitting around a table.

It was revealed that this incident occurred at a non-state preschool education organization operating in the "Daryobuyi" neighborhood of Andijan district.

The regional Preschool and School Education Department responded to the incident, stating that it was found the educator had grossly violated pedagogical ethics rules. Consequently, she was dismissed from her position.

Currently, investigative actions are being carried out by the relevant authorities regarding the incident. It has been reported that a legal assessment will be given to all details of the situation.

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