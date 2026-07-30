Milan Roganovic Calls Andrej Kostic "Montenegrin Harry Kane"

According to Milannews.it, Milan Roganovic, a Montenegro international and former teammate at Partizan, shared his thoughts on forward Andrej Kostic, who joined Italian club Milan. He noted that the young talent has a playing style very similar to the England national team star and is capable of shining in Serie A. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

As known, Andrej Kostic's transfer is viewed by Milan as a calculated risk to some extent. This is because the club's management and coaching staff are not fully convinced that the player can immediately replicate his Serbian results in Serie A, a league rich in tactical battles. The adaptation process from the Serbian championship to Italian football is rarely easy.

Similarities on the pitch and goalscoring ability

According to Milan Roganovic, Kostic is not only a great person but also a top-level player. His playing style fits the "false nine" position. Instead of staying isolated in the attack line, Andrej drops deeper to actively participate in building up his team's attacks and strives to score whenever an opportunity arises.

The former teammate highlighted the forward's self-confidence and powerful shots. According to online sources, Kostic is a lethal goalscorer who is never afraid to shoot from any part of the pitch, whether inside or outside the penalty box, and is always looking to score.

Future plans and expectations

In Roganovic's view, by moving to Milan, Andrej has the opportunity to further develop his potential and reach a new level. He expressed confidence that Kostic will quickly gain the necessary experience and adapt to Italian football.

The Montenegro international also firmly believes that his compatriot will score at least 15 goals in Serie A for Milan. It was emphasized that relentless hard work in daily training and a hunger for victory will help him leave his mark in Italy.