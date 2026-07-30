Starlink Streamed Starship Landing Directly from the Ocean

·26·Technology
Starlink Streamed Starship Landing Directly from the Ocean

Another important technological achievement has been recorded in the field of space research and telecommunications. According to ixbt.com, during the latest test flight of the Starship spacecraft system, SpaceX successfully broadcast a high-quality live stream from the middle of the ocean. Starlink satellite communication played a decisive role in accomplishing this complex task. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Stable communication across the ocean and unique footage

During the flight, company specialists installed special floating buoys in the area where the spacecraft splashes down or where soft landings will be performed in the future. These yellow devices were equipped with Starlink terminals, which transmitted images taken from space and the water surface to Earth in real time. Published videos clearly show the spacecraft moving over the ocean, landing on the water with its engines running, and creating huge splashes.

As it turned out, the filming process took place under conditions of heavy ocean waves and constant boat swaying. Despite this, the Starlink terminal ensured extremely stable image transmission with minimal latency. The video camera was mounted on a special stabilizing gimbal, which helped cushion the impact of the waves and made it possible to observe the final seconds almost in real time.

New facets of technology

This test practically proved that the Starlink system works flawlessly not only on land, but also on moving and complex marine platforms. Thanks to the phased array antennas in the system, the terminals can operate without losing connection even in remote parts of the ocean. This shows how important the prospects of such solutions are not only for space technology tests, but also for other fields.

Experts note that this technology can be widely used in the future to establish reliable internet and communication in marine logistics, scientific research expeditions, and facilities located far from coastal infrastructure. For global projects, such mobile and reliable networks dramatically expand data exchange capabilities at any distance.

Elon Musk's assessment and future plans

Recall that a little earlier, SpaceX founder Elon Musk personally commented on the results of Starship's thirteenth test flight. According to him, the controlled landing of the upper stage of the spacecraft in the Indian Ocean was performed with extreme precision. If such a task had been set in the test program, the spacecraft could have been caught in the air using the mechanical "arms" of the launch tower instead of water.

Currently, SpaceX specialists are analyzing this data and preparing for future flights. The experience and test footage obtained using floating buoys in the ocean will serve as an important basis for further improving controlled landing technologies and ensuring their safety in the future.

StarshipStarlinkSpaceXElon MuskTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

China Becomes World Leader in Generative AI PatentsChina Becomes World Leader in Generative AI PatentsToday, 15:57Students of Russian Universities Will Connect to Max Messenger Upon AdmissionStudents of Russian Universities Will Connect to Max Messenger Upon AdmissionToday, 15:23Starship Tests Successful, But Thermal Insulation Is Not Ready YetStarship Tests Successful, But Thermal Insulation Is Not Ready YetToday, 14:59Volvo drops lidar system, and Elon Musk says he warned themVolvo drops lidar system, and Elon Musk says he warned themToday, 14:29Historic Turning Point in China's Energy Sector: Coal Share Drops Below 50 PercentHistoric Turning Point in China's Energy Sector: Coal Share Drops Below 50 PercentToday, 13:57OpenAI is developing a new family of devices designed for artificial intelligenceOpenAI is developing a new family of devices designed for artificial intelligenceToday, 13:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin