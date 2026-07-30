Starlink Streamed Starship Landing Directly from the Ocean

Another important technological achievement has been recorded in the field of space research and telecommunications. According to ixbt.com, during the latest test flight of the Starship spacecraft system, SpaceX successfully broadcast a high-quality live stream from the middle of the ocean. Starlink satellite communication played a decisive role in accomplishing this complex task. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Stable communication across the ocean and unique footage

During the flight, company specialists installed special floating buoys in the area where the spacecraft splashes down or where soft landings will be performed in the future. These yellow devices were equipped with Starlink terminals, which transmitted images taken from space and the water surface to Earth in real time. Published videos clearly show the spacecraft moving over the ocean, landing on the water with its engines running, and creating huge splashes.

As it turned out, the filming process took place under conditions of heavy ocean waves and constant boat swaying. Despite this, the Starlink terminal ensured extremely stable image transmission with minimal latency. The video camera was mounted on a special stabilizing gimbal, which helped cushion the impact of the waves and made it possible to observe the final seconds almost in real time.

New facets of technology

This test practically proved that the Starlink system works flawlessly not only on land, but also on moving and complex marine platforms. Thanks to the phased array antennas in the system, the terminals can operate without losing connection even in remote parts of the ocean. This shows how important the prospects of such solutions are not only for space technology tests, but also for other fields.

Experts note that this technology can be widely used in the future to establish reliable internet and communication in marine logistics, scientific research expeditions, and facilities located far from coastal infrastructure. For global projects, such mobile and reliable networks dramatically expand data exchange capabilities at any distance.

Elon Musk's assessment and future plans

Recall that a little earlier, SpaceX founder Elon Musk personally commented on the results of Starship's thirteenth test flight. According to him, the controlled landing of the upper stage of the spacecraft in the Indian Ocean was performed with extreme precision. If such a task had been set in the test program, the spacecraft could have been caught in the air using the mechanical "arms" of the launch tower instead of water.

Currently, SpaceX specialists are analyzing this data and preparing for future flights. The experience and test footage obtained using floating buoys in the ocean will serve as an important basis for further improving controlled landing technologies and ensuring their safety in the future.