Roberto De Zerbi: I act like a shark in the transfer market

·2·Sport
Roberto De Zerbi: I act like a shark in the transfer market

English Premier League club Tottenham continues to radically renew its squad during the summer transfer window. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi stated that despite the club spending nearly 240 million pounds so far, purchases are not yet finished and efforts to strengthen the squad will continue, according to Goal.com. reported by.

According to Football London, the Italian specialist openly acknowledged his firmness in transfer policy, explaining his unique approach through a vivid metaphor. According to him, a ruthless and resolute position in attracting new players will serve the team's high ambitions for the upcoming season.

«When I need a player in the transfer market, I become like a shark, leaving no room to say no!» — emphasized Roberto De Zerbi at the press conference.

The next phase of the transfer project

Although the Londoners have already spent a huge amount in the current summer transfer campaign, the head coach noted that only 60 percent of the work has been done. So far, Matheus Fernandes has been acquired for 85 million pounds, and a new star player is expected to join the team in the coming days.

According to sources, Tottenham's next major transfer could be Brazilian winger Savinho. Currently, the player is putting pressure on Manchester City and demanding permission to move to London. This transfer is expected to further strengthen the club's attacking line.

Tactical approach and full-backs

Roberto De Zerbi stated that he pays special attention to his tactical requirements when selecting new forwards. He explained that wingers must be chosen based on the capabilities of the team's existing defenders.

The specialist admitted that he has four of the strongest full-backs in the world at his disposal:

  • Pedro Porro – the best in the world on the right flank
  • Destiny Udogie and Andy Robertson – pillars of the left flank
  • Djed Spence – a versatile player who can play on both right and left flanks

De Zerbi emphasized the importance of deeply studying the capabilities of existing full-backs before signing new wingers. Although agreements have not yet reached the final stage, the coach hopes for positive news soon.

TottenhamRoberto De ZerbiPremier LeagueTransfersFootball
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