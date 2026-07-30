Fermin Lopez: The hardest summer of my life and psychological help

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez admitted that getting injured at the peak of his physical form and being forced to watch Spain's World Cup triumph from the sidelines was the toughest test of his life. In an interview with Catalunya Radio's Tot Costa show, the player revealed that he needed professional help to get through these difficult times, according to Goal.com reports .

Injury and mental blow

The unfortunate injury, which occurred just as the 23-year-old playmaker was in superb athletic form, ruined all his plans. Watching the Spain national team's international victory from the sidelines rather than on the pitch was a huge psychological blow for the footballer. Fermin noted that this setback had a serious impact on his emotional state.

The emotional depression was so strong that the player initially couldn't watch Spain's World Cup matches at all. "It was the worst summer of my life. I was at my peak, everything was going great, and then the injury happened," says the player.

Support system and recovery process

To get out of this difficult situation, Fermin relied on the help of his loved ones. Family members, his partner, and friends provided mental support to the footballer. He also specifically highlighted that he received professional psychological help and that the club's coaching staff played a big role in this regard.

The midfielder, who couldn't bring himself to watch the matches at the beginning of the tournament, stated that he was ultimately happy for his team's success. He even decided to watch the decisive final match of the tournament live from the stadium in New York City, and this had a somewhat positive impact on his psyche.

Steps towards returning to the pitch

Currently, after months of arduous recovery, Fermin is training with Hansi Flick's Barcelona squad at their training camp in England. He expressed satisfaction with his physical condition and is preparing to take the pitch in the Joan Gamper Trophy match.

The footballer noted that this difficult experience has given him even stronger motivation for the upcoming season. "If everything goes well, I might play a few minutes in the Gamper Trophy. I feel very ready and will show once again that I am capable of helping my team just like last season," he concluded.