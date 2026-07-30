“Home Alone” may return to the big screens again

Actor Macaulay Culkin, who played the main character Kevin McCallister in the famous movie "Home Alone", may return to his legendary role after many years. According to foreign media reports, the actor has discussed a new movie idea with Disney, and the project is currently in the early stages.

Reportedly, the new plot will depict Kevin as a grown-up father with children. However, this time events will take an unexpected turn: Kevin himself gets left outside the house, while inside, his son prepares various traps and tries to prevent his father from entering. Thus, the film may present a modern and reversed interpretation of the original events.

According to sources, Disney has reacted positively to this idea. However, the project has not yet been officially approved, and no official statement has been made regarding the start of filming.

If the film materializes, Macaulay Culkin will return to the role of Kevin McCallister after nearly 34 years. This could become one of the most anticipated cinematic events for millions of fans, reviving childhood memories once again.