Fayzullayev on Cannavaro's Advice and World Cup Dreams

Uzbekistan national team attacking midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev spoke about his emotions ahead of the historic debut at the 2026 World Cup, his childhood dreams, memories of Ravshan Irmatov, and the crucial advice given to the team by head coach Fabio Cannavaro.

In an interview with Sport-Express, Fayzullayev noted that the start of the first World Cup of his life brings him great joy and some nervousness. He said the dream of playing in a World Cup was formed in childhood.

“I am very happy and a bit nervous. I have dreamed of this since childhood, and now I am one step away from my debut. The first World Cup I remember was in 2010 in South Africa,” said Abbosbek.

Fayzullayev recalled that the 2010 World Cup had a special impact on him. Interestingly, the opening match of that tournament took place between Mexico and South Africa, and the match was officiated by Uzbek referee Ravshan Irmatov.

“Interestingly, the opening match was between Mexico and South Africa, just like now, and that match was refereed by the Uzbek Ravshan Irmatov. I was six years old then,” the footballer said.

Abbosbek said he watched that match with his father and felt proud that an Uzbek representative was part of the biggest stage in world football. Those moments further strengthened his desire to participate in a World Cup.

“I remember well watching the game with my father and being happy that our own man was part of such a great celebration. Since then, I have dreamed of participating and playing in a World Cup,” he added.

Today, that childhood dream is becoming a reality. The Uzbekistan national team is participating in the World Cup final stage for the first time in history. Abbosbek Fayzullayev is about to step onto the World Cup pitch as one of the brightest representatives of this historic generation.

During the conversation, they also mentioned what Ravshan Irmatov, now one of the leaders of Uzbek football, told the players about the World Cup. Fayzullayev noted that Irmatov explained the World Cup is a unique emotion that differs fundamentally from all other competitions.

“Yes, he said that the World Cup is a completely different level of emotion than any other tournament we have seen,” said Abbosbek.

According to him, reaching the World Cup is not easy, but Uzbekistan accomplished this task. This was the fulfillment of a dream not only for the players but for the entire nation.

“It is not easy to get there, but we did it and realized the dream of our entire people. For the first time in our history, we have reached the final stage, and we are proud that we were the ones to achieve this,” said Fayzullayev.

Abbosbek also spoke separately about the role of head coach Fabio Cannavaro in the team. The Italian specialist is a winner of the 2006 World Cup and was one of the best players of that tournament. Therefore, every word he says about the World Cup is of great importance to the players.

Fayzullayev said that Cannavaro is sharing his experience with the players and, most importantly, trying to relieve the pressure on the team.

“Of course. He shares his experience with us. Most importantly, he is shielding us from the pressure and taking the burden upon himself,” said Abbosbek.

Cannavaro's main advice to the players is also very important: to enjoy these historic days, go onto the pitch freely, and play without excessive pressure.

“He tells us: enjoy these days, because this is your first World Cup. Go out on the pitch and play freely, because we have nothing to lose,” said Fayzullayev.

This approach could be very important for the Uzbekistan national team. Because in their first World Cup, players naturally feel great pressure. The whole country is watching, fans are waiting, and historical responsibility is on their shoulders. Cannavaro is striving to soften this burden and lead the team onto the pitch free and confident in their strength.

In Abbosbek's opinion, the fact that Uzbekistan has nothing to lose could, in a sense, provide an advantage. The team is participating in the World Cup for the first time, and the main motivation is to make the people proud.

“Perhaps this will give us an advantage in a certain sense. Our main motivation is for our people to be proud of us,” he said.

Of course, Uzbekistan did not get an easy group. Fabio Cannavaro's pupils will face the national teams of Portugal, Colombia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Each of these opponents is distinguished by their own style, strengths, and dangerous players.

“Of course, we are playing in one of the toughest groups. On one hand, it is good to face strong teams like Colombia and Portugal. But I wouldn't call the Democratic Republic of the Congo a weak team,” said Fayzullayev.

He also gave a separate assessment of the African national teams. In Abbosbek's opinion, Congo DR is physically strong, combative, and capable of putting up a decent fight against any opponent.

“Because African national teams are very physically strong and can put up a decent fight against any opponent,” he said.

Fayzullayev emphasized that all matches would be difficult. However, in his opinion, this difficulty will be not only for Uzbekistan but also for the opponents. Because the teams in the group do not know Uzbekistan well, and the “White Wolves” may prepare an unexpected surprise for them.

“I think all the games will be very difficult. Not only for us, but for them as well. Because they don't know us well, and we can prepare an unexpected surprise for them,” said Abbosbek.

These words also give great confidence to the fans. Yes, Uzbekistan is a debutant. Yes, the opponents are strong. But in football, unexpected results, character, and team unity always play a big role. If our national team can play free and disciplined, without pressure, they can cause problems for any opponent.

The Uzbekistan national team will play its first match in the 2026 World Cup against Colombia on June 18. The match will start at 07:00 Tashkent time. This game will undoubtedly remain as one of the most important matches in the history of Uzbek football.

For Abbosbek Fayzullayev, this is not only a major tournament but the fulfillment of a childhood dream. The boy who watched the World Cup opening match refereed by Ravshan Irmatov on television with his father in 2010 is now on the verge of stepping onto the World Cup pitch himself.

Now it's time for the pitch. As Cannavaro said, they should enjoy these days, play freely, and make the people proud. The World Cup is a historic opportunity for Uzbekistan. Abbosbek and his teammates will try to make the most of this opportunity.