Islam Makhachev congratulates Justin Gaethje on winning the lightweight title

·18·Sport
Islam Makhachev congratulates Justin Gaethje on winning the lightweight title

In the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), heated discussions and sensational statements continue following the anniversary "UFC White House" tournament held overseas. As previously reported, experienced American combat star Justin Gaethje became the new UFC lightweight king after defeating reigning champion Ilia Topuria via technical knockout following a doctor's stoppage after the fourth round. Following this historic and unexpected victory, current UFC welterweight champion and renowned Russian athlete Islam Makhachev congratulated the new champion of his former weight class on his brilliant triumph.

Islam Makhachev throws shade at Topuria and pays tribute to Gaethje

Sending his congratulations to the new champion via his official social media pages, Islam Makhachev also alluded to the defeat of former champion Ilia Topuria, who had previously demanded a $20 million purse for the title fight.

MMA king Islam Makhachev's social media statement:

“Whoever elevates themselves too high will eventually be brought down! There are truly different levels in this brutal sport. I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart, Justin. You were more deserving of this championship belt than anyone else in the world right now.”

You can familiarize yourself with Islam Makhachev's historic lightweight results and the new status of the division through the official sports analysis note below:

Athlete Name

Current and New Status in UFC

Lightweight Title Reign

Successful Title Defenses

Method of Topuria's Defeat

New Champion's Key Trait

Islam Makhachev

Welterweight Champion

October 2022 – May 2025

4 times


(Record figure)

Had disrupted negotiations

Congratulated Gaethje, threw shade at former rival

Justin Gaethje

New King of Lightweight

Won the belt for the first time

Upcoming plans

After 4th round


(Technical Knockout)

Combat-ready and resilient representative

The immense history Makhachev left in the lightweight division

It is worth noting that the lightweight division is not foreign to Islam Makhachev, and he understands the situation in this division very well. The Russian master held the lightweight championship crown absolutely from October 2022 to May 2025. During this period, Makhachev managed to defend his title 4 times against the world's most dangerous contenders before changing weight classes.

Now, Justin Gaethje is beginning his empire as the new owner of this throne, and who will step into the octagon against him in the near future is causing great intrigue.

Follow the most sensational championship clashes in the UFC octagon, the verbal sparring of star fighters behind the scenes, exclusive information from the hottest centers of the sports world, and the most reliable news with us on Zamin pages!

Islam MakhachevJustin GaethjeIlia TopuriaUFC
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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