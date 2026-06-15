Manchester United saves millions following Ruben Amorim's deal with AC Milan

·1·Sport
Manchester United saves millions following Ruben Amorim's deal with AC Milan

English club Manchester United is set to save a significant amount of money following reports that former manager Ruben Amorim is returning to Serie A. The Portuguese coach, who was dismissed in January, is currently the top candidate to lead AC Milan. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United's management will significantly reduce the compensation amount due to Amorim and his coaching staff following their dismissal. Initial estimates suggested the club owed the coaching staff a total of £16.7 million. However, Amorim's new employment will relieve the club of a large portion of this burden.

41-year-old Ruben Amorim spent only 14 months at Old Trafford, leaving behind a large staff including assistants Carlos Fernandes, Adelio Candido, Emanuel Ferro, and Jorge Vital. After Manchester United spent £14.5 million to part ways with Erik ten Hag, the financial obligations related to Amorim were putting serious pressure on the club's budget.

New project and tactical changes in Italy

After AC Milan failed to achieve expected results under Massimiliano Allegri last season, they chose Amorim to radically reform the team. Having missed out on Champions League qualification, the 'Rossoneri' have entered the final stages of negotiations with the Portuguese coach. Amorim has moved to the top of the list, surpassing candidates like Oliver Glasner and Mauricio Pochettino.

The Italian club is offering Amorim a two-year contract, with an option to extend for another season. This is a great opportunity for the coach to rethink his unsuccessful 3-4-2-1 system from the Premier League and restore his reputation. According to Goal.com, Amorim's strained relationship with Manchester United's management, particularly football director Jason Wilcox, accelerated his departure.

Interestingly, if appointed, Amorim will face his former team without much delay. A final pre-season friendly between Manchester United and AC Milan is confirmed for August 15 in Wroclaw, Poland. This match will take place one week before the start of the new Premier League season.

Fans and experts are eagerly awaiting how Amorim will adapt to Italian football. After his short and controversial stint in England, the tactical battles in Serie A will be the next serious test of his managerial potential.

Manchester UnitedAC MilanRuben AmorimTransfersSerie A
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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