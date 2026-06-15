Arman Tsarukyan becomes a multimillionaire after a sensational UFC fight

In the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), real sensations continue to occur not only inside the octagon but also outside of it. Arman Tsarukyan, a renowned Russian fighter of Armenian descent and a top contender for the UFC lightweight title, has secured an unprecedented sports betting win thanks to his foresight. He placed a massive wager on the unexpected victory of famous fighter Justin Gaethje over Ilia Topuria. The athlete happily shared this joyful news with his fans via his official Instagram page.

A million-dollar gamble on an underdog

A few days before the fight, Tsarukyan made an unexpected decision and wagered one million US dollars on the success of American fighter Justin Gaethje.

Odds difference: At that time, bookmakers considered Ilia Topuria the clear favorite, offering odds of only 1.17 for his victory. Justin Gaethje, as a clear underdog, had high odds of 5.70 .

Fantastic profit: Thanks to Mr. Gaethje's heroism in the octagon, Tsarukyan's gamble paid off completely, and according to the athlete, he received a massive payout totaling approximately 400 million rubles .

You can get acquainted with the details of this historic event dedicated to the US President's anniversary and the multi-million dollar bet through the special sports analysis table below:

Event and Tournament Name Fight Status and Location Participants Bookmaker Odds Fight Outcome Arman Tsarukyan's Net Profit UFC White House - Freedom 250

(Dedicated to Donald Trump's 80th birthday) Washington

(Main Championship Fight) • Ilia Topuria (Favorite)

• Justin Gaethje (Winner) • Topuria: 1.17

• Gaethje: 5.70 After the fourth round, Topuria refused to continue the fight due to injury ~400 million rubles

(from a $1M bet)

A terrifying clash at Trump's anniversary

This historic championship bout took place in Washington as part of the grand 'UFC White House - Freedom 250' tournament, dedicated to the 80th birthday of US President Donald Trump. A bloody and intense fight was witnessed in the octagon for four rounds. However, after the fourth round, Ilia Topuria, who suffered a very serious and dangerous injury during the match, refused to continue to avoid risking his health and could not enter the final deciding round.

A brief look at the historic achievement in the MMA world: In the history of sports, it is a rare event for fighters to bet such large sums on their colleagues' fights and earn a record-breaking multi-million dollar payout due to an underdog's victory.

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