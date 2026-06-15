Arman Tsarukyan becomes a multimillionaire after a sensational UFC fight

·147·Sport
Arman Tsarukyan becomes a multimillionaire after a sensational UFC fight

In the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), real sensations continue to occur not only inside the octagon but also outside of it. Arman Tsarukyan, a renowned Russian fighter of Armenian descent and a top contender for the UFC lightweight title, has secured an unprecedented sports betting win thanks to his foresight. He placed a massive wager on the unexpected victory of famous fighter Justin Gaethje over Ilia Topuria. The athlete happily shared this joyful news with his fans via his official Instagram page.

A million-dollar gamble on an underdog

A few days before the fight, Tsarukyan made an unexpected decision and wagered one million US dollars on the success of American fighter Justin Gaethje.

  • Odds difference: At that time, bookmakers considered Ilia Topuria the clear favorite, offering odds of only 1.17 for his victory. Justin Gaethje, as a clear underdog, had high odds of 5.70.

  • Fantastic profit: Thanks to Mr. Gaethje's heroism in the octagon, Tsarukyan's gamble paid off completely, and according to the athlete, he received a massive payout totaling approximately 400 million rubles .

You can get acquainted with the details of this historic event dedicated to the US President's anniversary and the multi-million dollar bet through the special sports analysis table below:

Event and Tournament Name

Fight Status and Location

Participants

Bookmaker Odds

Fight Outcome

Arman Tsarukyan's Net Profit

UFC White House - Freedom 250


(Dedicated to Donald Trump's 80th birthday)

Washington


(Main Championship Fight)

• Ilia Topuria (Favorite)


Justin Gaethje (Winner)

• Topuria: 1.17


• Gaethje: 5.70

After the fourth round, Topuria refused to continue the fight due to injury

~400 million rubles


(from a $1M bet)

A terrifying clash at Trump's anniversary

This historic championship bout took place in Washington as part of the grand 'UFC White House - Freedom 250' tournament, dedicated to the 80th birthday of US President Donald Trump. A bloody and intense fight was witnessed in the octagon for four rounds. However, after the fourth round, Ilia Topuria, who suffered a very serious and dangerous injury during the match, refused to continue to avoid risking his health and could not enter the final deciding round.

A brief look at the historic achievement in the MMA world:

In the history of sports, it is a rare event for fighters to bet such large sums on their colleagues' fights and earn a record-breaking multi-million dollar payout due to an underdog's victory.

Follow the most intense fights in the world's most prestigious octagons, hot and unexpected events in the lives of UFC stars, insights, and the most reliable news from the world of sports with us on Zamin pages!

Arman TsarukyanJustin GaethjeIlia TopuriaDonald TrumpUFC
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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