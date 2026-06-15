Jordan Henderson calls criticism of Jude Bellingham unfounded

·2·Sport
Jordan Henderson calls criticism of Jude Bellingham unfounded

England's experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson has responded to the negative buzz surrounding Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. He stated that the criticism leveled at the young talent in the press is far from the truth and that reading such articles is very difficult for him. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Henderson believes Jude Bellingham is a decisive figure for the success of the England national team at the 2026 World Cup. According to Goal.com, the veteran player called Bellingham the team's "X-factor" and emphasized that his influence is incomparable, not only on the pitch but also in the dressing room.

Team atmosphere and leadership

Recently, critical opinions regarding Bellingham's behavior and character on the pitch have increased in the British media. However, Henderson rejected these rumors, saying that Jude is a great companion for his teammates. "I can only say positive things about him. Much of what is written in the press is false. The special energy he gives us strengthens the team," says Henderson.

It is noteworthy that the England national team, under the management of Thomas Tuchel, is preparing seriously for the World Cup in North America. Despite being only 22, this will be Bellingham's fourth major tournament. His experience at clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid is invaluable for the national team.

A blend of experience and youthful intensity

Henderson's own call-up to the national team at 35 had sparked much debate. But Bellingham defended the veteran, calling him the "glue" that keeps the team together. This shows how high the mutual respect and team spirit are among the players.

Currently, the England national team is holding training camps in Florida. The team is preparing for the first group stage match against Croatia on Wednesday. It is expected that Bellingham will start in the number 10 position in this match.

In conclusion, it can be said that England's chances at the 2026 World Cup depend largely on the form of young stars like Bellingham and stability within the team. The support of experienced players like Henderson helps young footballers avoid succumbing to pressure.

EnglandReal MadridJude BellinghamJordan HendersonWorld Cup
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