Newcastle stars attract interest from Manchester United and Arsenal

·52·Sport
Newcastle stars attract interest from Manchester United and Arsenal

Transfer rumors surrounding Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, considered among the most prominent midfielders in the English Premier League, have entered a new phase. These two pillars of the Newcastle squad are attracting attention from major clubs, but club legends are demanding that the players make a clear decision regarding their future. This is reported by Goal.com reporting it.

In an interview with Goal.com, Newcastle legend Chris Waddle called on Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes to be brave and openly state their intentions. In his view, the players or their agents should either put an end to the transfer talk or officially express their desire to leave. Currently, giants such as Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City are showing serious interest in these players.

The role of the leaders and transfer probability

Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes is currently participating in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with his national team. The departure of the player, who has risen to the level of team captain, would inevitably be a huge loss for Newcastle. Therefore, head coach Eddie Howe will need to start looking for a suitable replacement now if the Brazilian star wishes to leave.

Italian Sandro Tonali also plays a crucial role in shaping the team's play. His aggressive style in the center of the pitch and his ability to organize attacks are of vital importance to Newcastle. If Tonali or Guimaraes were to be sold, the club would receive a massive sum, but replacing them would not be easy.

Newcastle has already sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona for nearly 70 million pounds. While this demonstrates the stability of the club's financial situation, the issue of strengthening the squad remains open. A large budget is expected to be available to Eddie Howe in the summer 2026 transfer window, but retaining the main stars remains the priority.

The impact of a season without European competitions

Having finished last season in 12th place, Newcastle will not participate in European competitions next season. This factor could make it difficult to keep high-level players like Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes at the club. It is natural that the desire to play in the Champions League and other prestigious tournaments would encourage the players to consider offers from clubs like Manchester City or Arsenal.

Chris Waddle emphasized that the players' silence is creating uncertainty for the fans and club management. According to him, if the rumors are baseless, the players should deny them; otherwise, they should allow the club to make new plans. Newcastle fans, meanwhile, hope their favorite stars will stay at St James' Park.

NewcastleTransfersSandro TonaliBruno GuimaraesPremier League
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