Spain vs Cape Verde Match Becomes Unforgettable Night for 40-Year-Old Vozinya

·37·Sport
Spain vs Cape Verde Match Becomes Unforgettable Night for 40-Year-Old Vozinya

40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinya could not hold back his tears after keeping a clean sheet against Spain. In his World Cup debut, he delivered a "dry" game against one of the tournament favorites, capturing the attention of the entire football community.

The touching part of this story is that Vozinya's path was far from ordinary. He currently plays in the Portuguese second division. However, coming from that level to step onto the World Cup stage against a powerhouse like Spain and keep a clean sheet is a dream for any footballer.

One of the most surprising facts about Vozinya's life is that he was not a professional footballer until the age of 25. While many players reach the most critical stage of their careers by that age, Vozinya began his professional journey in Angola at exactly 25.

From there, he progressed step by step, worked on himself, and never gave up. His story is not just about sporting results, but a tale of patience, hard work, and faith. His success against Spain was no accident, but the result of years of labor.

Today, Vozinya kept a clean sheet against the favorites in his World Cup debut and was named the "Man of the Match." His post-match tears showed just how precious this result was to him.

A draw against Spain was a massive result for Cape Verde. Vozinya became not only a hero for his national team but a vivid proof that a late start in football can still lead to the biggest stage.

SpainCape VerdeVozinhaAngola
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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