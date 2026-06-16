Negotiations between Antonio Rüdiger and Real Madrid Concluded: New Contract Signed

Real Madrid has officially announced the extension of the current agreement with its defensive leader, Antonio Rüdiger. This decision, putting an end to numerous rumors, is a significant step toward ensuring the team's defensive stability. The experienced German defender will now represent the "Royal Club" until June 2027. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 33-year-old center-back was initially in favor of a longer-term contract. However, respecting the club's strict policy regarding veteran players, he agreed to a one-year extension. Real Madrid's management typically offers only single-season renewals to players over a certain age, and Rüdiger chose to comply with this system.

Club Policy and Defensive Leadership

After parting ways with experienced defenders like Dani Carvajal and David Alaba, Rüdiger's presence in the team became critically important. Since joining Madrid as a free agent in 2022 from Chelsea, the footballer has become a true leader not only on the pitch but also in the dressing room. His experience and tenacity serve as an example for the team's young defenders.

The official statement from the club reads: "Real Madrid CF and Antonio Rüdiger have reached a mutual agreement, according to which the player will remain at the club until June 30, 2027." Following this news, the player expressed his gratitude on his X social media page with the club logo and the caption "My club".

Health Issues and Resilience

Last season was not easy for Rüdiger. He had to struggle with chronic pain and physical issues. It is known that he even traveled to London for special treatments and underwent surgery. Despite this, he overcame the pain in many matches and played at a high level, even when not in full form. This resilience was highly appreciated by both the fans and the club management.

Now, Antonio Rüdiger will strive to solidify his position under the newly appointed head coach José Mourinho. Having restored his best sporting form by the end of the season, the defender showed he is ready for new challenges. Currently, the player's main focus is on the 2026 World Cup with the Germany national team.

This transfer news is also interesting for Uzbek football fans, as Real Madrid is one of the clubs with the most supporters in our country. Rüdiger's stay indicates that the team's ambitions in the Champions League and La Liga remain unchanged.