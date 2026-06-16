Emmanuel Petit on Bukayo Saka: "He does not deserve a place in the England starting XI"

·44·Sport
Emmanuel Petit on Bukayo Saka: "He does not deserve a place in the England starting XI"

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has expressed harsh criticism regarding England forward Bukayo Saka. The Frenchman stated that the winger is currently not in his best form and that it would be fair for him to start the World Cup matches on the bench, reports Goal.com. reports .

Although Arsenal won the Premier League title last season and reached the Champions League final, Petit is not satisfied with the 24-year-old's individual performance. He believes Saka's game is in decline, which could negatively impact the overall results of the "Three Lions".

"For me, Saka has not had a good season with Arsenal", Petit emphasized in an interview with talkSPORT. — "We saw it in the Champions League final too. He no longer influences the game as he used to. I think there are other players in the national team who deserve it more than him".

Competition and statistics

Continuing his criticism, Emmanuel Petit noted that the England squad is full of talented players, most of whom are currently stronger than Saka. According to Goal.com, Bukayo Saka played 49 matches in all competitions last season, scoring 11 goals. In 31 Premier League appearances, he found the back of the net 7 times.

According to the French expert, even Saka's teammates might be surprised by his inclusion in the starting lineup. "I am a big fan of Saka, but I have to be honest. If I were his teammate, I wouldn't understand this decision. There are many stronger and more talented options in England than him", says Petit.

Pressure at the World Cup

Despite the criticism, Bukayo Saka has significant experience on the international stage. He has played 49 matches for England and participated in three major tournaments. He scored 3 goals in the last World Cup and recorded 3 goals and 2 assists in the current European campaign.

The England national team will play its World Cup group stage matches according to the following schedule:

  • Wednesday: Match against Croatia;
  • June 23: Clash with Ghana;
  • June 27: Game against Panama.

Gareth Southgate's team relies on Premier League champions such as Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke. Bukayo Saka will need to give his all on the pitch to silence his critics and prove Petit wrong. The opening minutes of the tournament are expected to be decisive for the forward's future role.

EnglandArsenalBukayo SakaWorld CupEmmanuel Petit
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