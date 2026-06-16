Tom Holland sees Lamine Yamal as the new Spider-Man

·22·Sport
Tom Holland sees Lamine Yamal as the new Spider-Man

Hollywood star and famous Marvel actor Tom Holland has made an unexpected statement about football's young talent Lamine Yamal. According to the actor, the Barcelona and Spain national team winger is the most suitable candidate to play the role of Spider-Man due to his physical condition and movements on the pitch. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Currently following the Spain national team's matches during the 2026 World Cup in North America, Tom Holland linked the worlds of football and cinema during the promotion of his new film, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. In an interview with DAZN, when asked which footballer best fits the image of Peter Parker, he answered without hesitation: Lamine Yamal.

"Lamine Yamal is the ideal candidate to portray Spider-Man because of his speed, skill, and ability to move agilely on the pitch," the British actor noted. According to Holland, the young footballer's plasticity and unexpected maneuvers are very close to the superhero's character.

World Cup Expectations

Tom Holland is not only a cinema enthusiast but also a passionate football fan. He highly praised the Spain national team's prospects in the tournament. Although Luis de la Fuente's pupils did not perform as expected in their debut match against Cape Verde, the actor believes in the team's potential.

"Spain is one of the historically great powers in the world of football. I believe this team will go far in the tournament and achieve a great result," Holland added. In his opinion, initial setbacks only make the team stronger, and they will fight to secure their second World Cup title on the North American pitches.

During the conversation, another 'spider' was mentioned — Atletico Madrid and Argentina national team forward Julian Alvarez. It is known that this player celebrates his goals with a spider-web shooting gesture and holds the nickname 'The Spider'. Holland admitted that he is also a fan of the Argentine forward, especially noting that he always includes him in his Fantasy Football team.

This World Cup is becoming one of the biggest tests in Lamine Yamal's career. The 18-year-old footballer is not only under pressure on the pitch but is also at the center of global attention. Recognition from world stars like Tom Holland indicates that the young talent's popularity is growing not only in sports but also in the world of art.

Lamine YamalTom HollandBarcelonaSpainFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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