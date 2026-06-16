Arsenal Rejected: Nico Paz Decides to Continue Career in Italy

Arsenal have hit an unexpected obstacle in the transfer market. Talented Argentine midfielder Nico Paz prefers to remain in Italy's Serie A rather than move to the English Premier League. This decision was made following secret negotiations between the player and Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho. According to Goal.com, reports state.

The 21-year-old playmaker attracted the attention of many giant clubs with his brilliant performances while on loan at Como last season. According to ESPN, Jose Mourinho, who has returned to the Real Madrid management, met personally with the player to discuss his future plans and role at the club. Although the "Special One" highly values the young talent's ability, he indicated that he cannot guarantee regular playing time in the first team for now.

After the conversation with Mourinho, Nico Paz preferred to stay in an environment that fosters growth rather than sitting on the bench. This was a painful blow for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who viewed the young Argentine as one of the primary candidates to strengthen the team's midfield.

The Fabregas Factor and Happiness in Italy

One of the main reasons for Nico Paz's decision to stay in Italy is his close relationship with Como head coach Cesc Fabregas. Fabregas, a legend of Arsenal and Chelsea, played a major role in the young footballer's rise to the professional level. Paz currently feels happy under the former midfielder and wishes to remain loyal to his project.

Real Madrid's management is also closely monitoring the player's development. A buy-back clause in the contract allows the Madrid club to maintain control of the situation. Mourinho has decided to keep Paz on loan for now, waiting for him to gain more experience. This strategy serves to bring the player back to the Bernabeu more prepared in the future.

Arsenal are now forced to consider other options in the transfer market. Mikel Arteta continues to search for a new creative midfielder to increase the team's attacking potential. Nico Paz's rejection is expected to bring significant changes to the London club's summer transfer plans.

According to the Italian press, Como is delighted that Paz is staying. The club's management aims to build a competitive squad around the young star for the new season. For the Argentine footballer, Serie A remains the most suitable arena to showcase his skills and break into the Real Madrid first team.