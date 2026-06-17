Can Lionel Messi become a world champion again? Pablo Zabaleta gives prediction

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Can Lionel Messi become a world champion again? Pablo Zabaleta gives prediction

Former Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta believes Lionel Messi can win the 2026 World Cup and secure gold medals for the second consecutive time. In his view, the legendary forward still possesses that famous "magic" to decide the outcome of a game, and the team play is correctly structured around him. This is reported by Goal.com news says.

In an interview with The National, Zabaleta noted that Messi is playing in a unique environment not only in the Argentina national team but also at Inter Miami. According to him, teammates are ready to work harder and run more on the pitch, taking Messi's age into account. This allows the 37-year-old star to conserve his energy and deliver the decisive blow at the most critical moments.

Tactical changes and new strategy

Zabaleta admitted that Messi's current form cannot be compared to his play five years ago. Previously, Lionel was capable of dropping deep into the midfield, picking up the ball, and breaking through the opponent's defense. Today, the Argentina coaching staff has implemented a new tactical scheme based on his physical capabilities.

"The current Messi cannot pick up the ball from the center and run across the entire pitch like he did five years ago. But if the team lets him rest while they are without the ball and finds him in a comfortable position once they regain possession, he does the rest perfectly," says Zabaleta. This strategy proved effective in the 2024 Copa América following the success in Qatar.

According to Goal.com, Pablo Zabaleta specifically praised the Argentina national team's unwavering desire for victory. The team has not stopped even after a 39-game unbeaten streak and the world championship. Experienced leaders and new talents in the squad are putting in all their effort to support Messi.

A similar situation is observed at Inter Miami. In MLS matches, teammates strive to run for Messi and create open space for him. This helps the Argentine forward preserve his best qualities. In Zabaleta's opinion, this factor could be the key to winning once again at the 2026 World Cup.

For reference, Lionel Messi is the absolute record holder with 26 appearances in World Cups. If he participates in the next tournament in North America, he can further improve his record and become one of the few captains in history to lift the World Cup twice in a row.

Lionel MessiArgentinaWorld CupInter MiamiPablo Zabaleta
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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