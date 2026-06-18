The 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently in full swing across North America, is delivering brilliant records and unforgettable historical moments from the very first round. The match between Colombia and Uzbekistan (3:1) in Group K's first round was not only a historic debut for our compatriots but also memorable for the phenomenal performance of world football stars. Colombia's leader, Luis Diaz, who undoubtedly became the brightest hero of the match, put on a real show on the pitch.

The skilled midfielder, who proudly represents the famous German club Bayern Munich, clearly secured his national team's victory in the game against the 'White Wolves'.

Both a goal and an assist: A 60-year record broken

Distinguished by his high class, rapid raids, and precise passing, Luis Diaz started his first steps in the upcoming Mundial very productively. In the 40th minute it was precisely his agile movements and accurate pass that allowed the Colombians to open the scoring. In the second half, just as our representatives restored the balance, Diaz returned to the stage. In the 65th minute he left our defenders behind, accurately targeted the Uzbekistan goal, and put his team ahead again — 2:1.

Thus, Luis Diaz is etched into the annals as the first footballer in history to score both a goal and provide an assist in his debut match wearing the Colombia national team jersey at the World Cup. It is worth noting that such statistics at the Mundial have been officially tracked since 1966, and until today, no Colombian legend had achieved such a result in a debut game.

You can find the overall and historical statistics of Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz with the Colombia national team in the official sports table below:

Historic status in the tournament Contribution in the match against Uzbekistan Overall statistics in the national team Current club • Absolute record holder in Colombia's history!

• A result recorded for the first time since 1966. • 40th minute: Assist

• 65th minute: Author of a beautiful goal

• Result: Decided the fate of the game. • Total matches: 75 matches

• Total goals: 23 goals

• Note: This was his first match at the World Cup! • Club: Bayern Munich (Munich, Germany)

• Status: Star player of both club and national team.

The top scorer's long-awaited Mundial debut

Overall, the 29-year-old footballer had appeared in 75 matches for his national team and managed to score 23 goals against opponents' goals. However, the current leader of the Munich club, who has dismantled the defenses of world giants throughout his career, had never had the chance to play in the final stages of the World Cup until now. The first game of the 2026 Mundial began for him not just as a long-awaited debut, but as a true triumph.

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators: Luis Diaz's cosmic level of play and composure on the pitch indicate that Colombia will go very far in this tournament. Unfortunately, this historic record happened specifically in the game against our national team. However, our boys gained great experience on how to play against such world-class 'goal machines'. We expect the same enthusiasm from our representatives in the upcoming matches against Portugal and DR Congo!

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