Foreign Media Identify Colombians Responsible for Uzbekistan's Defeat

The group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by North American pitches, is entering a heated phase. As is known, in a historic clash from Group K's first round, the Uzbekistan national team bravely took the field against South American powerhouse Colombia. Although the "White Wolves" were defeated in their debut match (1:3), Fabio Cannavaro's charges were in no way inferior to the group favorites in terms of quality of play and displayed spirit. In particular, our first-ever goal in World Cup history, scored by young star Abbosbek Fayzullayev, received special recognition from the global football community.

Nevertheless, the first round ended without points for our representatives. So, which specific players in the opponent's lineup created this unfavorable result for the Uzbeks? Today, leading foreign sports publications have published their subjective ratings based on a 10-point system for the actions of Nestor Lorenzo's charges in this match.

Through the official sports rating table below, you can get acquainted with the four main protagonists of the Colombian team who received the highest ratings in the match against Uzbekistan, along with their statistical indicators:

Player Name Rating (10) Key contribution and work in the game Expert commentary • Luis Díaz 9.0 points • 1 goal and 1 brilliant assist.

• Recovered the ball 3 times in the opponent's box. • Man of the Match.

• The Bayern star proved to be a real test for our representatives. • Daniel Muñoz 8.0 points • Author of the beautiful opening goal of the match.

• 3 interceptions, won 3 out of 4 duels. • The right-back fully controlled his flank.

• Performed a high volume of work in defense and attack. • Gustavo Puerta 7.5 points • Played 80 minutes on the pitch.

• Won the ball from Shukurov in the center and launched Díaz into attack. • Directly responsible for the creation of the second goal.

• Stood out with his combative and incisive passing. • Cucho Hernández 7.5 points • Came off the bench and played only 10 minutes.

• Fought tirelessly on the wing and provided an assist. • Fully justified the coach's trust.

• Showed great activity in counterattacks.

Colombian stars who dismantled the "White Wolves" defense

According to foreign experts, the player who made the most significant contribution to the Colombians' victory is undoubtedly the winger of Germany's Bayern Munich, Luis Díaz (9.0) He not only provided a magnificent assist for Muñoz's goal but also, despite the resistance of Abdukodir Khusanov, scored his team's winning goal with a precise strike in the 65th minute. Furthermore, he won 8 out of 12 duels and operated with high pressing.

Defensive line representative Daniel Muñoz (8.0) besides opening the scoring in the match, left absolutely no space for our representatives on his flank. He intercepted the ball twice and kept our team's forwards under heavy pressure.

Midfield battler Gustavo Puerta (7.5) coolly took the ball from Eldor Shomurodov in the second half, paving the way for his team's second goal. Substitute Cucho Hernández (7.5) showed tireless spirit in just 10 minutes and provided a beautiful assist for Sampaz's goal that sealed the game.

Conclusion of Zamin sports commentators: The individual skill and world-class experience of the players in the Colombian squad decided the fate of the match. However, as this rating shows, the opponent was forced to use all their strength and capabilities to defeat us. Our boys proved that they can put up worthy resistance against such strong stars. Now we focus our attention on the match against Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, on June 23. We believe in you, Uzbekistan!

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