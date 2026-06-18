DR Congo midfielder: “Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer as dangerous as before”

In the opening match of the 2026 World Cup, the Portugal national team unexpectedly drew 1:1 with the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Following the match, DR Congo representative Ngal’ayel Mukau expressed sharp views regarding the opposing team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo. According to him, the 41-year-old forward no longer poses a threat that forces defenders to create a specific plan. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In a post-match interview, Mukau, a midfielder for Lille and DR Congo, denied that special preparations were made to stop the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. According to Goal.com, the 21-year-old footballer noted that Ronaldo's age has significantly affected his physical condition. “To be honest, we had no special plan for him. Because we knew he is not at his previous level. He is still one of the best in history, but age takes its toll — he can no longer perform the same volume of work on the pitch as before,” says Mukau.

Statistics work against Ronaldo

In the match held in Houston, Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest player to start a game in World Cup history. However, his effectiveness in the game was quite low. Over 90 minutes, he touched the ball only 25 times — his worst statistic among matches where he played the full duration in major tournaments.

Additionally, the Portuguese legend's goal drought continues. He has failed to score in his last 10 matches across the World Cup and European Championships. During this period, Ronaldo took a total of 33 shots, none of which resulted in a goal. DR Congo's disciplined defense managed to render the experienced forward completely harmless.

How did Roberto Martinez respond to the criticism?

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez defended his captain after the match. The specialist emphasized that it would be illogical to remove the world's best goalscorer from the pitch in a situation where a goal is needed. In Martinez's view, Ronaldo's presence on the field plays a crucial role in distracting opposing defenders and creating open spaces for other players.

“Having an experienced player like Cristiano inside the penalty area is very important. He draws defenders toward himself, which gives us additional opportunities. When you are searching for a goal, you must have Ronaldo in the lineup,” the coach explained. Nevertheless, Portugal's start in the tournament has raised many questions among fans and experts.

This draw may complicate Portugal's situation in the group stage. Now, the team will have to think about increasing Ronaldo's efficiency in the upcoming matches or applying new approaches to the attacking line. For DR Congo, this result is being hailed as a historic success.