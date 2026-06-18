Difficult times for Lionel Messi's family: Statement released regarding father's health

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi and his family have issued an official statement regarding the situation involving the footballer's father, Jorge Messi. In an effort to curb various rumors circulating in the media, the report confirmed that Jorge Messi is facing health issues. This was reported by Goal.com news states.

According to ESPN, the Messi family stated that Jorge is currently under medical supervision, but his condition is improving. In the statement, family members expressed deep dissatisfaction with the groundless and irresponsible coverage of this personal matter in the mass media.

Rumors and family privacy

The Messi family criticized some publications for lacking sensitivity and respect toward the situation. "Currently, Jorge Messi is under medical care and in the process of recovery. We are deeply hurt by the irresponsibility and lack of respect shown by some people regarding a private family matter," the official report reads.

Furthermore, the statement emphasized that only the closest relatives possess accurate information, and any news not coming from the family's official channels should be considered false. Family members asked for humanity and composure during this delicate time, requesting that the peace of Jorge and his loved ones not be disturbed.

Emotional state at the World Cup

Lionel Messi started the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, in high spirits. The captain scored a hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria. However, many noticed that Messi could not hold back his tears after the first goal.

The footballer later explained that these tears were the result of personal difficulties and hard days unrelated to football. He thanked his teammates and delegation members for giving him strength. It is now becoming clear that the situation with Messi's father directly influenced his emotions on the pitch.

As a reminder, the three goals in this match allowed Lionel Messi to break Miroslav Klose's historic record. The Argentine star now has 16 goals in World Cup history, sharing the lead on the list of the tournament's all-time top scorers.