Difficult times for Lionel Messi's family: Statement released regarding father's health

·76·Sport
Difficult times for Lionel Messi's family: Statement released regarding father's health

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi and his family have issued an official statement regarding the situation involving the footballer's father, Jorge Messi. In an effort to curb various rumors circulating in the media, the report confirmed that Jorge Messi is facing health issues. This was reported by Goal.com news states.

According to ESPN, the Messi family stated that Jorge is currently under medical supervision, but his condition is improving. In the statement, family members expressed deep dissatisfaction with the groundless and irresponsible coverage of this personal matter in the mass media.

Rumors and family privacy

The Messi family criticized some publications for lacking sensitivity and respect toward the situation. "Currently, Jorge Messi is under medical care and in the process of recovery. We are deeply hurt by the irresponsibility and lack of respect shown by some people regarding a private family matter," the official report reads.

Furthermore, the statement emphasized that only the closest relatives possess accurate information, and any news not coming from the family's official channels should be considered false. Family members asked for humanity and composure during this delicate time, requesting that the peace of Jorge and his loved ones not be disturbed.

Emotional state at the World Cup

Lionel Messi started the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, in high spirits. The captain scored a hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria. However, many noticed that Messi could not hold back his tears after the first goal.

The footballer later explained that these tears were the result of personal difficulties and hard days unrelated to football. He thanked his teammates and delegation members for giving him strength. It is now becoming clear that the situation with Messi's father directly influenced his emotions on the pitch.

As a reminder, the three goals in this match allowed Lionel Messi to break Miroslav Klose's historic record. The Argentine star now has 16 goals in World Cup history, sharing the lead on the list of the tournament's all-time top scorers.

Lionel MessiArgentinaWorld CupRecordFootball News
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Husanov gifts signed jersey to cameraman he knocked overHusanov gifts signed jersey to cameraman he knocked overToday, 18:48Uzbekistan Sports Officials Meet Gianni Infantino in MexicoUzbekistan Sports Officials Meet Gianni Infantino in MexicoToday, 18:43Czech Republic and South Africa Play Out Dramatic DrawCzech Republic and South Africa Play Out Dramatic DrawToday, 18:04Alex Pereira Wants Heavyweight Rematch with Ciryl GaneAlex Pereira Wants Heavyweight Rematch with Ciryl GaneToday, 17:56Three Key Positives from Our Debut or Where Did We Go Wrong?Three Key Positives from Our Debut or Where Did We Go Wrong?Today, 17:48Sam Kerr returns to USA: Australian star reaches agreement with Gotham FCSam Kerr returns to USA: Australian star reaches agreement with Gotham FCToday, 17:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?